Starbucks unveils full autumn menu - and it includes iconic returners and brand-new US bestseller

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

4 minutes ago
The return of the PSL truly marks the beginning of Autumn ☕
  • Starbucks reveals full autumn food and drinks range - available from Thursday, August 22
  • The range includes two brand-new drinks - including a US bestseller
  • Starbucks has also launched an at-home version the iconic PSL

Iconic coffee chain Starbucks has revealed what is on its highly-anticipated autumn menu. 

Joining the legendary Pumpkin Spice Latte on Starbucks autumn menu is plenty of other pumpkin-flavoured beverages and snacks to enjoy, which are sure to be a hit with PSL fans.

The autumn range which will hit Starbucks UK locations from Thursday, August 22 will include two brand-new additions to the menu, which includes a US bestseller launching in the UK for the first time.

Starbucks unveils full autumn menu - and it includes iconic returners and brand-new US bestseller (Photo: Adobe Stock / Starbucks)Starbucks unveils full autumn menu - and it includes iconic returners and brand-new US bestseller (Photo: Adobe Stock / Starbucks)
Starbucks unveils full autumn menu - and it includes iconic returners and brand-new US bestseller (Photo: Adobe Stock / Starbucks) | Adobe Stock / Starbucks

The full autumn drinks range at Starbucks includes: 

  • Pumpkin Cream Iced Chai Tea Latte
  • Pumpkin Cream Iced Oat Shaken Espresso
  • Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
  • Salted Maple & Caramel Latte
  • Iced Salted Maple & Caramel Latte

The Pumpkin Cream Iced Chai Tea Latte is making its UK debut for the first time, which includes a rich blend of spiced chai notes, paired with pumpkin cream cold foam and dusting of the iconic pumpkin spice.

The other brand-new beverage is the Pumpkin Cream Iced Oat Shaken Espresso, which combines Starbucks Blonde® Espresso, shaken with brown sugar syrup, topped with oat drink and spruced up with a silky-smooth Pumpkin Cream topping and dusting of the pumpkin spice blend.

Starbucks is also launching an at-home version of the PSL for the very first time, in collaboration with NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto®, named the Starbucks® At Home Pumpkin Spice Latte. The collection is available to buy from Tesco, Amazon as well as the NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto Webshop.

Alongside the autumn drinks, Starbucks is also launching an autumn food range that will be the perfect pairing to the pumpkin-flavoured beverages.

The full autumn food range at Starbucks includes:

  • Pumpkin Spice Marble Loaf Cake
  • Pumpkin Spice Cookies

The autumn range is available to purchase in store and on Starbucks® Delivers, as well as through Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats. 

