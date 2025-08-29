The iconic Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte returned to UK menus from August 28, but a new drink is set to launch.

Many of us are mourning the end of the summer where we are forced to say goodbye to barbecues, drying our clothes outside, long evening nights and of course the warm weather! However, there are those in the UK who can’t wait for crisp cold days and dare I say it, Christmas!

However, before Christmas, there is of course Autumn, and for some Autumn=Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, which returned to much delight on August 28. However, there is a new drink that is set to launch and it is sooner than you may think.

The new drink that is launching is Pumpkin Spice Caramel Macchiato (also available iced), Starbucks are calling it “a bold innovation that marries two of Starbucks most loved beverages: the Caramel Macchiato and the Pumpkin Spice Latte.”

Sam Henderson, Group Manager of Beverage Development for Starbucks EMEA, said: "Pumpkin spice flavours embody Autumn, with rich warming notes, so we decided to elevate this with the addition of comforting caramel and complex layers taking inspiration from a Starbucks classic to create a new beverage this season”

“The original Starbucks Caramel Macchiato introduced a new way to enjoy layered coffee back in 1966, and this new creation builds on those textures and notes, using our iconic Pumpkin Spice flavour to add a twist to a familiar favourite.”

What else will be available on the Starbucks Autumn Menu?

As well as beverages, there is the new Vintage Cheddar & Smoked Bacon Quiche or Vintage Cheddar & Onion Quiche. You can also try the Pork & Maple Bacon Lattice. For something sweeter, there is the new White Chocolate & Cherry Blondie, and fan-favourites such as the Toffee Apple Muffin, Pumpkin-Shaped Chocolate Brownie, and Pumpkin Marble Loaf Cake are also returning.

The limited-edition range is arriving in UK Starbucks stores from September 4.