Coffee giant Starbucks has said it is clearing almost a third of items from its menus.

The announcement only affects American branches. NationalWorld has asked whether there is a similar plan for the UK but has not received a response.

The US wing of the corporation has said some of the less-popular drinks set to go include Frappuccino blended beverages, the Royal English breakfast latte and the white hot chocolate. It said: “These items aren’t commonly purchased, can be complex to make, or are like other beverages on our menu.”

However, menu items it thinks will be popular will be restored and brought in, including the return of lavender drinks and the introduction of iced cherry chai and jalapeño chicken pocket. The changes will start to be made from March 4, and be complete by September 30, the end of the US fiscal year.

A statement said: “As part of our plan to get back to Starbucks, we’re simplifying our menu to focus on what sets Starbucks apart - a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather, and where we serve the finest coffee, handcrafted by our skilled baristas.

“We’re simplifying our menu to focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence. This will make way for innovation, help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company. Starbucks has always been about coffee craft, community, and connection. We’re focusing on premium beverages rooted in customer trends and preferences.

“By simplifying our menu, we’re helping to create a more intentional, thoughtful experience for our customers — one where every drink is handcrafted with precision and care.”

It comes after Starbucks announced on Monday that 1,100 corporate employees - not including baristas or roasters - would be made redundant as it seeks to address a drop in profits caused by falling sales. In America there have been several complaints about waiting times for coffee and rising prices.