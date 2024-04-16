Starbucks launch new spicy lemonade refreshers in three flavours - are they available to buy in the UK?
Spring is here, the nights are getting lighter and the weather is heating up - and so Starbucks has launched a series of new drinks to help us keep cool.
The high street drinks company has launched its spicy lemonade refreshers beverages in three tropical flavours – spicy dragonfruit, spicy pineapple and spicy strawberry. Alongside the three spicy lemonade options, there’s also a new spicy cream cold foam.
Inspired by the “swicy” trend, which combines sweet and spicy flavours in all sorts of creative ways, the new spicy lemonade refreshers bring together the sweetness of a Starbucks refreshers beverage, the zest of lemonade and the heat of Starbucks spicy chili powder Blend to create a deliciously refreshing sip with absolutely no chill.
Are the Starbucks spicy lemonade refreshers available in the UK?
Apologies to any readers in the UK who are thinking that these drinks sound super tasty, the spicy lemonade refreshers beverages and spicy cream cold foam will only be available in the United States.
For readers who are reading in the US, the drinks have been launched in Starbucks stores today (Tuesday April 12) but they are only available for a very limited time this Spring, while supplies last. So, make sure you head to your local Starbucks now to get your hands on one.
