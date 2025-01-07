Starbucks launches brand-new pistachio beverages

NEW Pistachio & White Chocolate Loaf Cake

Start 2025 with a trending flavour! Starbucks’ brand-new Pistachio Velvet Latte and Iced Pistachio Latte are launching across the UK as of today January 7 as part of the Winter menu. These beverages combine white chocolate pistachio sauce with Starbucks’ signature espresso and oat drink, topped with pistachio-flavored cream cold foam. To complete the experience, the new Pistachio and White Chocolate Loaf Cake pairs seamlessly with the two coffees.

Following success in the US, Starbucks is launching a brand-new range of pistachio-flavoured beverages in the UK for the first time ever, with a velvety twist! Introducing the Pistachio Velvet Latte and Iced Pistachio Latte.

The two new beverages feature white chocolate pistachio flavour sauce combined with Starbucks signature espresso and oat drink, topped with a silky-smooth pistachio-flavour cream cold foam, perfectly paired with the new Pistachio & White Chocolate Loaf Cake. This trending flavour is here to brighten Winter mornings and elevate chilly afternoons, providing customers with a velvety-smooth transition into 2025.

This exciting new flavour offers a twist on popular beverages, complementing Starbucks core offerings. No matter the coffee preference, Starbucks has something for everyone and as the new year begins, customers can enjoy flavours of familiarity or mix up their traditional orders by changing the espresso roast or adding a flavoured syrup to favourites such as a Cappuccino, Flat White or an Iced Latte.

NEW Iced Pistachio Latte

For those after something plant-based this Veganuary, Starbucks offers expertly crafted beverages with dairy alternative options free of charge, including oat, soya, almond or coconut drink, which can be paired with the returning vegan Chocolate & Caramel Muffin for the perfect afternoon bite.

Customers can access the new Winter range, from 7th January, as follows:

The Winter beverages are available to enjoy from Starbucks® stores and Drive Thrus across the UK subject to availability, whilst stocks last. Customers can find their nearest store on Starbucks® Store Locator. Customers who bring their own reusable cup in store will receive 25p off their beverage. For stores where it is available, you can use the Starbucks® UK app to order ahead to collect in store.

Beverages:

Chocolate & Caramel Muffin (Vegan)

Pistachio Velvet Latte (New) prices start from £4.65 RRP: White chocolate pistachio flavour sauce is mixed with signature espresso and oat drink, topped with dairy-containing pistachio flavour cream cold foam.

Iced Pistachio Latte (New) prices start from £4.70 RRP: White chocolate pistachio flavour sauce is mixed with signature espresso and oat drink and is served over ice. It is then topped with dairy-containing pistachio flavour cream cold foam.

Food:

Pistachio & White Chocolate Loaf Cake (New) prices start from £2.75 RRP: A pistachio loaf cake topped with pistachio and white chocolate frosting, decorated with nibbed pistachios and freeze-dried raspberries.

Chocolate & Caramel Muffin (Vegan ) (Returning) prices from £2.65 RRP: A plant-based chocolate muffin with caramel centre, sprinkled with cocoa and sugar nibs.