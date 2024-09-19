Stars join Rachel Lugo for VIP wine-tasting event at Piccolino

Stars gathered for the VIP wine-tasting event | Credit: Aaron Parfitt

Piccolino invited guests to an exclusive wine tasting event, hosted by Real Housewives of Cheshire star, Rachel Lugo, as part of its Club IR loyalty scheme

Piccolino Grande Wilmslow, part of Individual Restaurants group, hosted an exclusive wine tasting event in collaboration with esteemed partner Berkmann Wines as part of its prestigious Club IR loyalty scheme.

The evening was co-hosted by reality TV star and Club IR ambassador, Rachel Lugo, from The Real Housewives of Cheshire, who welcomed a select group of VIP guests, including fellow Housewives stars Nicole Sealey, Dawn Ward, and Hanna Kinsella.

The event was held to celebrate Individual Restaurant’s ‘Wine Wednesday’ offer which gives Cluib IR members 50% off every bottle of wine, champagne and prosecco every Wednesday in all restaurants, by downloading the Club IR app for free.

The intimate event provided esteemed guests with an opportunity to be the first to sample Piccolino’s brand-new wine collection, with each bottle selected from esteemed Italian winemaker Antinori, exclusively distributed by Berkmann Wines. The wines were paired with a delectable selection of canapés created by Piccolino’s talented chefs, perfectly complementing the variety of wines on offer.

Real Housewives of Cheshire Hannah Miftab and Martin Kinsella arrives at a wine tasting session at Piccolino's in Wilmslow, Cheshire | Aaron Parfitt

Club IR is the exclusive loyalty scheme for Individual Restaurants, offering members access to a variety of exclusive benefits and experiences. With three levels – Club, Black, and Diamond – the scheme provides a host of rewards, from 50% off all wine prosecco and champagne every Wednesday to special members-only menus and events. Club IR features unique member experiences such as vineyard tours, sporting events, and a concierge service for Diamond members.

This evening formed part of Individual Restaurants Group’s ‘Sip-tember’ celebration, where 100,000 complimentary bottles of prosecco and champagne are being given away in an exclusive reward via the Club IR app. Anyone can join the loyalty program for free, with no spend required for Club level membership.

For more information about Club IR and upcoming events, please visit: https://individualrestaurants.com/clubir/.