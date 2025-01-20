Subway announces final drop for sold-out line of merch in bid to battle Blue Monday

• Subway® fans can ‘eat fresh’ AND look fresh with the brands’ limited-edition collection including T-Shirts, Sweatshirts, and a Tote Bag

In a bid to brighten Blue Monday this year (20th January), Subway has announced another drop of its free line of limited-edition merch – so fans can kick off the year in style, without spending a penny.

Stepping from sandwiches to streetwear, the line of T-Shirts, Sweatshirts and a Tote Bag feature unique designs that celebrate the brand’s heritage and are inspired by fan-favourite Subway classics – including the Meatball Marinara Sub, Chipotle Southwest Sauce, and of course, Subway’s baked fresh bread itself.

Due to the overwhelming demand and sell-out success of the previous two drops (being snapped up by fans in just eight minutes), Subway is giving those who missed out one last chance to get their hands on the free merchandise – and beat those January blues!

The limited-edition merch will go live at 12pm today (Monday 20th January) and will once again be completely free! Featuring:

Meatball Marinara Sweatshirt & T-Shirt

An ode to the classic Meatball Marinara, the design playfully brings to life the iconic ‘Baller’ Sub.

Chipotle Southwest Sauce Sweatshirt & T-Shirt

Looking for new ‘drip’? Look no further. The design showcases Subway’s famous Chipotle Southwest Sauce - and if you’ve tried it, then you know why it’s a bona fide fan-favourite.

‘Baked Fresh Daily’ Tote Bag

Honouring what Subway does best, the design celebrates the sandwich chain’s famed ‘baked fresh daily’ bread.

Subway has worked with Dublin based illustrator Stephen Heffernan to bring some of Subway’s most popular and recognisable menu items to life by creating stylish apparel that fans will love to wear.

And with the third drop landing for free on 20th January, considered by many the most depressing day of the year, there’s no better way for Subway fans to battle that Blue Monday feeling!

EMEA brand and UK&I Marketing Director at Subway, Kirstey Elston, said: “When creating this fresh new line, we wanted to offer our fans more than just branded merchandise, but items they actually want to wear. And we thought…why not give it to them for free!

“Illustrator Stephen Heffernan did a brilliant job bringing the vision for the line to life, creating a collection of unique designs that pay homage to some of our most popular menu items in a fresh and fun way. We love the entire collection, and are sure our fans will too."

Stephen Heffernan, known for his quirky and tongue-in-cheek illustrations, added: “I’ve loved working with Subway to help bring to life the brand’s vision for this limited-edition merch. We wanted to create fresh designs that embody the iconicity of Subway fans’ favourite menu items, as well as leaning into the brand’s Americana-deli style heritage.”

Subway’s fresh merch will be available at www.subway-merch.com from 12pm on Monday 20th January until stocks last.