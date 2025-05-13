Summer served: Premium Country Pub Collection celebrates the season with refreshed cocktail menu

Premium Country Pubs Meal and Cocktail

The warmer weather is here; al fresco drinks are back in the diary – and Premium Country Pub Collection is launching a refreshed drinks menu to help celebrate summer in style.

Famed for its collection of the finest country pubs set in some of the UK’s most breathtaking locations, Premium Country Pub Collection provides the perfect setting for every occasion – whether you’re celebrating a milestone birthday, toasting an anniversary, or simply catching up with friends.

Ahead of World Cocktail Day, Henry Green, Regional Manager and Drinks Ambassador at Premium Country Pub Collection, shares his recommendations of what to try first from the new menu:

“At Premium Country Pub Collection, we know a drink is more than just a drink – it's a way to celebrate, connect and create memories – and a cocktail is the perfect accompaniment to elevate any event. While everyone has their trusted favourite, we’ve created some show-stopping new flavours which could give your go-to drink a run for its money.

Premium Country Pubs Cocktail

“Our Banana Mai Tai is the perfect summer tipple. Discarded Banana Peel Rum gives a classic Mai Tai a tropical twist and, shaken with lime and orgeat, it’s a delicious fruity drink reminiscent of your favourite beach holiday.

“Elevating the classic espresso martini, we’ve curated the perfect decadent treat – our Chocolate Orange Martini. Whether you’re capping off a delicious meal or just have a sweet tooth, you’ll love our blend of Baileys shaken with Cointreau, Creme De Cacao chocolate liqueur, orange bitters and cream.

“For those looking for something a bit lighter, our Limoncello Spritz is a zesty and sweet alternative to the much-loved Aperol Spritz. Made with Limoncello and topped with prosecco and soda, we’ve captured the essence of Sicily.

“If you’re looking for a delicious drink without the alcohol, we also have a huge range of alcohol-free cocktails made with Everleaf non-alcoholic aperitifs – all of the flavour with none of the alcohol!”

The new drinks menu follows a recently released spring food menu, with a range of crisp, nourishing salads, tantalising vegan delights and sumptuous sharing boards designed to complement the wide variety of delicious drinks.

Premium Country Pub Collection has also recently launched its new “Rewards by Premium Country Pub Collection” App, offering enticing loyalty rewards and exclusive offers for guests. From a complimentary glass of Moet champagne just for signing up* to an entire bottle of Veuve Clicquot upon collecting all stamps**, guests can be well and truly spoiled.

To explore the full menu and sign up to the mailing list to be the first to receive updates, please visit: premiumcountrypubcollection.co.uk