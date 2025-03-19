Supermalt launches 'Design your Can' campaign with Windrush Generation Legacy Association

Supermalt has launched a new ‘Design Your Can’ competition in collaboration with the Windrush Generation Legacy Association (WGLA) to give emerging designers an exciting opportunity to showcase their work.

The UK’s No.1 malt drink brand aims to support emerging designers from the Supermalt fanbase and Global Majority communities in partnership with WGLA

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supermalt has launched a new ‘Design Your Can’ competition in collaboration with the Windrush Generation Legacy Association (WGLA) to give emerging designers an exciting opportunity to showcase their work.

Synonymous with Afro-Caribbean history and culture, the brand is looking to support up-and-coming creatives who are often underrepresented, with a focus on the Supermalt fanbase or Global Majority communities, to give the 500ml can format a summer upgrade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition encourages creative individuals to submit their original designs, and base their work on one of three categories:

● What community means to you

● A celebration of your culture

● A personal memory associated with Supermalt

Submissions close on Sunday, April 27 with three winning designs featured on a limited edition run of Supermalt Cans from this summer in major superstores Tesco and Morrisons, as well as independent stores. In addition, the winning designs will be featured as part of a limited edition 2025 charity merchandise range.

The winners will also receive a prize package to support their careers in the creative industry including a mentoring programme, as well as a one-year Tate Gallery Membership, an iPad Air, Apple Pencil Pro and MacBook Pro.

Supermalt’s recent focus on innovation helped the brand achieve its biggest year of trading in 2024, selling the equivalent of 20 million individual units. This response to consumer needs and trends includes developing new flavours to add more excitement to the range as well as healthier options including the Supermalt Strawberry No Added Sugar which launched last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Design Your Can judging panel is composed of a dynamic group of professionals from various creative fields, each bringing unique perspectives and expertise in community engagement, art, fashion, and cultural initiatives, as well as Supermalt and WGLA representatives.

Director of Learning at Tate and chair judge Mark Miler comments: "As the Director of Learning at Tate, I am honoured to serve as the Chief Judge for the Design Your Can Competition. This initiative offers a vital platform for emerging designers to showcase their creativity and cultural narratives. By celebrating themes of community, culture, and personal experiences with Supermalt, we aim to empower artists from Black and Global Majority backgrounds to share their unique perspectives. I look forward to reviewing the innovative designs that will undoubtedly emerge from this competition."

Deborah Klass, CEO of The Windrush Generation Legacy Association says: "As CEO of The Windrush Generation Legacy Association, I am incredibly proud to broker this partnership with Supermalt UK. This collaboration is more than just a competition; it's an opportunity to elevate Black and Global Majority creatives, offering them a platform to showcase their talent. We’re excited to see the fresh, innovative designs that will represent the Supermalt brand and to support these emerging artists in their creative and economic growth.

"We are also excited about the 2025 Notting Hill Carnival Merchandise that will be produced around the winning designs. This will further amplify our mission of celebrating culture and heritage with a heritage brand. It’s a true honour for WGLA to collaborate with such a respected brand as Supermalt, and we look forward to seeing the impact of this powerful collaboration.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsay Brown, Supermalt Marketing Manager says: "We are thrilled to offer emerging artists through our fanbase and the Global Majority community this fantastic opportunity to jumpstart their careers through our brand exposure. Supermalt’s values are very closely aligned with the WGLA’s and that’s what makes this collaboration such a great one. I am truly impressed by the incredible work the charity has accomplished and the remarkable judges, headed up by Mark, who are supporting us with the competition. I can’t wait to see the artistic creations that will come out of this initiative!"

The winners will also receive a prize bundle including an iPad Air, Apple Pencil Pro, MacBook Pro, a one-year Tate Gallery Membership and more.

Designers can enter the competition at www.supermalt.com/design-your-can