Bovaer free milk

In a remarkable turnaround in consumer habits, McQueens Dairies, a family-run direct-to-household dairy business, has experienced a significant increase in demand for milk deliveries over the past two weeks. Thousands of new customers are turning to their service, drawn by the appeal of responsibly sourced Bovaer-free milk.

For many, this resurgence of the milkman tradition has evoked fond memories. Customers have shared their delight in seeing a milkman deliver fresh milk in refillable glass bottles, with one remarking, "It takes me back to my childhood when the milkman would leave fresh milk on our doorstep. You can really taste the difference when it’s fresh."

This sentiment underscores the growing appreciation for the convenience and reliability of doorstep milk delivery compared to supermarket purchases. Many customers value the ease of having fresh milk brought straight to their door, eliminating the need for last-minute trips to the store. Coupled with the superior freshness and quality of milk delivered within 48 hours of collection, McQueens offers a service that truly stands apart from what’s available on supermarket shelves. Customers also take comfort in knowing they’re receiving milk they can trust—responsibly sourced, free from additives like Bovaer, and supporting local farms committed to high standards of care and sustainability.

To accommodate the growing demand, McQueens has expanded its team, employing new staff to support this positive growth. The surge in interest not only highlights a shift towards family business values but also reflects a wider trend of consumers prioritising local and responsibly sourced products.

As McQueens Dairies continues to thrive, it remains dedicated to providing top-quality milk while supporting local agriculture and regenerative farming practices.

With over 30 years of experience, McQueens Dairies has been a trusted name in the dairy industry, known for their commitment to freshness, quality, and community values. As a family-run business, they specialise in direct-to-consumer milk and dairy product delivery, ensuring that customers enjoy the best possible products right from the source.

As McQueens Dairies continues to thrive, it is evident that their dedication to quality, sustainability, and tradition resonates deeply with today’s consumers, proving that sometimes, the old ways are the best ways.