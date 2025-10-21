Surprisingly Delicious Wine Pairings You’ve Never Tried

Anyone for popcorn and Chardonnay?

We’ve all heard of having Malbec with steak, a Sauvignon Blanc with fish and a lager with curry – but you see fewer people ordering a rosé with their pepperoni pizza, and as it turns out, they might be onto something amazing.

If you can wrap your head around the almost off-putting or unusual-sounding combos, there’s a whole world of unconventional, taste-bud-tantalising concoctions for you to try. Don’t take it from us, though – take it from the expert wine merchants.

To find truly delicious, unconventional wine and food combinations, we spoke to Susie Townend, Sales Manager from Yorkshire wine merchants, House of Townend, who have been supplying retailers and consumers with fine wine for over 100 years.

Champagne and fried chicken

“Unfairly, I think, fried chicken has garnered a reputation for being a bit of a low-end, ‘junk’ food – mainly because of its popularity at fast food restaurants. But as anyone who has ordered proper fried chicken at a nice restaurant knows, it can be as glamorous as any steak – the perfect partner for a nice glass of Champagne,” says Susie.

“The sharp acidity of Champagne slices through the fat of fried chicken, while the bubbles cleanse your palate after each bite. Add to that the salty, crunchy coating and the combination just makes perfect sense.”

Pinot Noir and salmon

“While this flavour pairing doesn’t sound too out there to anyone who doesn’t drink wine, others will confirm that fish with red wine can be considered a cardinal sin,” says Susie. “That’s because the high acidity in white wine is a good fit for freshness – it pairs well with lighter meat and is lower in tannins, which typically doesn’t go well with fish oils,” Susie continues, “unless we’re talking about salmon!"

“Pinot Noir is perfect for pairing with salmon. Thanks to its light body and gentle tannins, it complements the fish without overwhelming it. Its earthy, red-berry flavour profile provides the ideal contrast for the richness of salmon, adding a delicious dose of fruitiness to the meat – similar to how cranberry sauce pairs beautifully with a roast.”

Chardonnay and sweet popcorn

“Next time you share a bottle at the cinema, I’d heartily recommend pairing an oaked Chardonnay with buttered popcorn – it’s the perfect way to elevate one of my favourite aspects of going to watch a film,” says Susie. “The flavours of toasted oak, vanilla and brioche are an obvious match for sweet or toffee popcorn, depending on your preference. The acidity of the wine helps too, preventing your moreish popcorn from lying heavy on your stomach.”

Rosé and pepperoni pizza

“When it comes to pizza, most default to a light, crisp lager – but so many are missing out on the joy of a pepperoni pizza and rosé,” says Susie. “Its bright acidity and red fruit notes are the best match for rich tomato sauce, which is great for preventing the pizza from feeling too heavy. Not to mention, the fact that the light-to-medium body of the wine is the ideal pairing for mozzarella cheese.”

“We recommend pepperoni pizza specifically because of its fatty, salty and slightly spicy notes – they pair incredibly well with rosé’s moderate tannin levels and refreshing structure. It’s the perfect palette cleaner for a dish like this.”

Brut and fish & chips

“Fish and chips are getting incredibly expensive, and we need to find a silver lining in that fact – like it now being justifiable to open a bottle of Brut with your haddock!” Susie jokes. “Seriously, though, you’d be shocked at just how well English sparkling wine pairs with fish and chips – especially Brut.

“Brut’s lively bubbles and crisp acidity cut straight through the oiliness of the fish, refreshing the mouth in the same way that the lemon does when it’s squeezed on top of the batter,” explains Susie. “It perfectly matches the vinegar, too, which most of us apply a big helping of! Vinegar is usually a really difficult flavour to complement, but a high-acidity Brut really softens the sourness and sharp tang, creating the perfect balance.”

Have you tried any of these unusually tasty wine pairings? If not, there’s no time like the present!