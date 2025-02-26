Sweet and sour…chocolate making and woks two most popular cookery lessons

The UK’s love of chocolate appears to be confirmed by newly released data from a leading experiences provider.

Experiences.co.uk reports that its most popular cookery class in 2024 was a chocolate making workshop called The Chocoholic in London.

The experience took one-in-five bookings in the top 10 most popular cooking classes but was closely followed by a School of Wok Online Cooking Class, which took one-in-seven bookings.

Dan Jones, operations manager at Experiences.co.uk, said: “Whether it’s those with a sweet tooth, or those wanting to spice things up in the kitchen, we can see that chocolate making and learning to cook with a wok were our two most popular cookery lessons in 2024.

“While they provide completely different sensations and flavours to the tastebuds, they both provide lots of fun, magical memories and new-found skills to take away.”

The cookery lesson taking the final podium finish was a Bread Making Course which can be enjoyed at a number of locations. It took just under one-in-eight bookings.

This experience lets participants learn how to bake a variety of ‘dough-lecious’ breads from scratch and its popularity would suggest that the appetite for home baking in the UK is still very strong.

Dan added: “Learning to bake bread is a great skill to have and this experience sees bakers turning their hands to focaccia, ciabatta, flatbreads and more.”

Other cookery lessons that were among the most popular with Experiences.co.uk range from a Full Day Indian Cookery Class, to a Sausage Making Course, to an Online Gourmet Mushroom Cookery Class. For more information about Experiences.co.uk and its range of cookery lessons, visit www.experiences.co.uk.