Swizzels launches two new products in time for summer

British sweet maker Swizzels is adding to its ever-popular Squashies range with the launch of Squashies Tropical and Squashies Sour Shooting Stars.

Ahead of the summer season, Squashies fans will be treated to bold new shapes and fresh flavours, with Squashies Tropical featuring fun and fruity parrot, pineapple and watermelon shapes in mango & passionfruit, pineapple and watermelon flavours.

The second new addition to the Squashies line-up, Sour Shooting Stars, features the tempting sour flavour combinations of pink lemonade, starfruit & peach and cola lime, in cute shooting star shapes, perfect for those seeking a tangy treat.

Landing at major retailers and convenience stores from the 1st of June, both new products are priced at £1.15 and are set to fly off the shelves.

Squashies Sour Shooting Stars

Clare Lynch, senior brand manager, said: “This really is breaking news as we introduce new shapes and flavour combinations to our iconic Squashies range with the addition of Squashies Tropical and Squashies Sour Shooting Stars.

“Sour and tropical flavours are trending this year, and we’re excited to bring Squashies fans new shapes in these popular flavours that add an extra element of fun and are sure to make an impact.

“We hope these exciting, on-trend new treats will help people to see the Squashies side of life this summer!”

The launch of Squashies’ new flavours is amplified by a tongue-in-cheek ‘Breaking News’ campaign that treats their arrival as a world-shaking event. With exaggerated global-scale disruption, bold media takeovers and absurd levels of intrigue, the campaign dials up the drama to match the impact of the brand’s most exciting launch to date.

Squashies Tropical

Those keen to get their hands on the new Squashies should head to Manchester on the 5th of June, where the Squashies team will be handing out free samples. Sampling will also be taking place across other events and cities throughout the summer, with details shared on the Squashies social channels.