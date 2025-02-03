Tango Editions: Strawberry Smash - Meet your new Smash as Tango launches new limited-edition

Get ready to meet your new smash… Tango sets tongues wagging with the launch of a brand-new and bold flavour; Tango Editions: Strawberry Smash.

Ready to tantalise tastebuds with an irresistible explosion of flavour, Tango Strawberry Smash combines sweet strawberry and tropical pineapple flavour for an instant, and outrageously bold hit of fruity tang.

The new, limited-edition flavour is the latest Tango ‘Edition’ launch, with previous flavours including Berry Peachy and Paradise Punch. It joins the Tango range of invigorating flavours alongside Tango Orange, Tango Apple Sugar Free, Tango Mango Sugar Free and Tango Cherry Sugar Free, and will be available across UK stores and supermarkets from early February.

Tango’s latest tasty flavour – a delicious sugar-free option, that doesn’t compromise on taste – is ready to be smash-ed in either 330ml cans, 500ml and two litre bottles, or if that’s never enough, multipacks of eight and 24 cans.

Victoria Burridge, Tango Brand Manager, Carlsberg Britvic said: “We know our Tango fans crave invigorating new flavours that stray away from the mundane, and Strawberry Smash does just that. Combining strawberry and pineapple flavour for a major hit of fruity tang, be prepared to experience outrageously bold flavour when drinking.”

Rolling out from February, Tango Strawberry Smash will be on shelves in UK supermarkets and stores including Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and convenience stores across the country. Available for 12 months only, Tango Strawberry Smash comes in 330ml single cans (MRSP: £0.85), 500ml bottles (MRSP: £2.15), two litre bottles (MRSP: £3.35) and multipacks of eight cans (MRSP: £5.29) and 24 cans (MRSP: £13.19).

