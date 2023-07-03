Food inflation eased slightly in May but remains stubbornly high at 18.4%

Tesco has reduced the price of more than 500 household essentials in a boost to shoppers after the surge in the cost of living.

The supermarket confirmed reductions of an average of 13% for key products including fruit and vegetables, rice, tuna and cheese.

Among the cuts is a further 5p reduction in the price of 500g packs of pasta, such as fusilli, representing the second drop in recent weeks.

The retailer has also reduced the price of a four-pint bottle of milk by a further 10p to £1.45, meaning shoppers will now pay 20p less than they would have in April.

The reductions come as retailers have faced growing scrutiny over higher food costs while food inflation remains stubbornly high.

A shopper walking through the aisle of a Tesco supermarket (Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Official figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed food inflation eased slightly in May, but it still remains high at 18.4% putting added pressure on household budgets.

Supermarket bosses have denied claims of profiteering in the sector in front of MPs at the business and trade committee earlier this week, with Tesco saying its latest cuts will see shoppers benefit from an average 13% drop in price on everyday items.

Tesco chief product officer Ashwin Prasad said: “We know that more than ever our customers are looking for great value, and this huge round of price cuts on 500 key household essentials will help their budgets go a little further.

“With price cuts on products like grapes, peppers, rice and tuna, customers will find it’s even cheaper to eat healthily with Tesco this summer.

“And we’ll continue to work closely with our suppliers to pass on price cuts to our customers whenever we can.”

Examples of savings shoppers can make include:

Tesco Tinned Tuna (145g) – down 10p to 80p

3 pack of Peppers – down 15p to £1.65

Tesco 400g Block Cheddar – down 20p to £3.20

4-Pint Milk – down a further 10p to £1.45

Tesco Red Grapes – down 20p to £1.80

Tesco Fusilli Pasta (500g) – down a further 5p to £0.75

Tesco Free From Pasta (500g) – down 45p to £0.75

Tesco Easy Cook Long Grain Rice (1kg) – down 35p to £1.25

Tesco Strawberry/Raspberry Jam (454g) – down 16p to £0.99

Tesco Tie Top Bin Bags (50L x 20pk) – down 25p to £2.50

Tesco Frozen Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries & Mango – down 25p to £2.25

Tesco Frozen Cod Fillets (360g) – down 25p to £3.75

Tesco Orange Juice With Bits Not From Concentrate (1L) – down 20p to £1.50

It comes after fellow supermarket chains Sainsbury’s and Aldi on Friday also confirmed further drops in the price of milk, which had seen rampant inflation over the past year.

Meanwhile, Tesco has also announced its Kids Eat Free will run again this summer. The scheme offers a free children’s meal when a paying adult presents their Clubcard and spends as little as 60p in 310 Tesco Cafes across the UK.