Breaking

Tesco recalls own-brand multipacks of chocolate bars as key allergy ingredient missing from packaging

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
57 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Supermarket giant Tesco has issued a product recall on its own-brand chocolate bars after a major allergy ingredient was not listed on the packaging.

Tesco Nutty Nougat Caramel Chocolate Bars Multipack 6 X 40g and Tesco Dreamy Caramel Chocolate Bars Multipack 6 X 40G have both been recalled by the supermarket due to a “mispack”. Tesco said: “There is a risk of peanuts not being declared as an ingredient in the product. This poses a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.”

The recall covers packets of the Nutty Nougat Caramel multipacks with a best before date of 28/02/2025 and the Dreamy Caramel variety with a best before dates of 31/01/2015 and 28/05/2025.

Customers are being told not to consume the product and return it to a store for a full refund. Tesco said that customer do not need a receipt to receive a refund.

Related topics:TescoSupermarketProduct recall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.