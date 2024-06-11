Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Supermarket giant Tesco has issued a product recall on its own-brand chocolate bars after a major allergy ingredient was not listed on the packaging.

Tesco Nutty Nougat Caramel Chocolate Bars Multipack 6 X 40g and Tesco Dreamy Caramel Chocolate Bars Multipack 6 X 40G have both been recalled by the supermarket due to a “mispack”. Tesco said: “There is a risk of peanuts not being declared as an ingredient in the product. This poses a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.”

The recall covers packets of the Nutty Nougat Caramel multipacks with a best before date of 28/02/2025 and the Dreamy Caramel variety with a best before dates of 31/01/2015 and 28/05/2025.

