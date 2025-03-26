Tesco urgently recalls popular Free From meal kits due to undeclared allergen warning
The supermarket giant has recalled its Tesco Free From Katsu Curry Meal Kit and its Tesco Free From Sweet & Sour Meal Kit due to undeclared soya.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “Tesco is recalling various Tesco Free From Meal Kits because of undeclared soya which is not mentioned on the label. This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.”
The affected batches are:
In its recall notice, Tesco said: “If you have purchased the affected product, please do not eat it. Instead, return it to any Tesco store for a full refund. No receipt is required.
“For any further enquiries, please contact our Customer Service Team directly on 0800 505 555. No other Tesco products are affected by this recall.”
