Tesco urgently recalls popular Free From meal kits due to undeclared allergen warning

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

26th Mar 2025, 7:25am
Tesco has issued an urgent recall notice for popular meal kits amid warnings over undeclared allergens.

The supermarket giant has recalled its Tesco Free From Katsu Curry Meal Kit and its Tesco Free From Sweet & Sour Meal Kit due to undeclared soya.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “Tesco is recalling various Tesco Free From Meal Kits because of undeclared soya which is not mentioned on the label. This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.”

placeholder image
Tesco/FSA

The affected batches are:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Tesco Free From Katsu Curry Meal Kit, 250g, all best before dates up to and including 12 December 2025
  • Tesco Free From Sweet & Sour Meal Kit, 250g, all best before dated up to and including 19 May 2025

In its recall notice, Tesco said: “If you have purchased the affected product, please do not eat it. Instead, return it to any Tesco store for a full refund. No receipt is required.

“For any further enquiries, please contact our Customer Service Team directly on 0800 505 555. No other Tesco products are affected by this recall.”

Related topics:TescoFood Standards AgencyProduct recallFood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice