Tesco issues urgent warning as chilled own-brand food products may contain plastic & metal
Tesco has recalled the popular items which you might put in a packed-lunch or take on a picnic
Four of Tesco’s popular chilled own-branded items have been recalled over concerns they may contain plastic and metal. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) recalled the items including Tesco Cheese & Onion Rolls, Tesco Finest Steak & Ale Pie, Tesco 9 Mini Pork Sausage Rolls and Tesco 20 Mini Sausage Rolls.
According to the FSA website, the products have been recalled because they ‘may contain pieces of metal and plastic which makes them unsafe to eat.’
The FSA recalls products if there is a problem that means it should not be sold. Customers who have brought the items have been advised not to team them, instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. No receipt is required.
Tesco product recall - list of items & batches affected
Tesco 6 Cheese & Onion Rolls
Best before date: August 31 2023
Pack size: 360g
Tesco Finest Steak & Ale Pie
Best before date: September 1 2023
Pack size: 250g
Tesco 9 Mini Pork Sausage Rolls
Pack size 270g
Best before August 30 2023
Pack size 200g
Best before August 29 2023