Four of Tesco’s popular chilled own-branded items have been recalled over concerns they may contain plastic and metal. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) recalled the items including Tesco Cheese & Onion Rolls, Tesco Finest Steak & Ale Pie, Tesco 9 Mini Pork Sausage Rolls and Tesco 20 Mini Sausage Rolls.

According to the FSA website , the products have been recalled because they ‘may contain pieces of metal and plastic which makes them unsafe to eat.’

The FSA recalls products if there is a problem that means it should not be sold. Customers who have brought the items have been advised not to team them, instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. No receipt is required.