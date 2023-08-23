Telling news your way
Tesco issues urgent warning as chilled own-brand food products may contain plastic & metal

Tesco has recalled the popular items which you might put in a packed-lunch or take on a picnic

By Chelsie Sewell
3 minutes ago

Four of Tesco’s popular chilled own-branded items have been recalled over concerns they may contain plastic and metal. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) recalled the items including Tesco Cheese & Onion Rolls, Tesco Finest Steak & Ale Pie, Tesco 9 Mini Pork Sausage Rolls and Tesco 20 Mini Sausage Rolls.

According to the FSA website, the products have been recalled because they ‘may contain pieces of metal and plastic which makes them unsafe to eat.’

The FSA recalls products if there is a problem that means it should not be sold. Customers who have brought the items have been advised not to team them, instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. No receipt is required.

Tesco product recall - list of items & batches affected

Tesco 6 Cheese & Onion Rolls

Best before date: August 31 2023

Pack size: 360g

Tesco Finest Steak & Ale Pie

Best before date: September 1 2023

Pack size: 250g

Tesco 9 Mini Pork Sausage Rolls

Pack size 270g

Best before August 30 2023

Pack size 200g

Best before August 29 2023

