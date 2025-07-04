The 7 Best McDonald’s in the UK including Liverpool, London and Bath

McDobald's

Not all McDonald’s are created equal. While we all love a reliable cheeseburger and fries, some UK locations offer something extra — from jaw-dropping architecture to unbeatable views or ultra-modern interiors. Whether you’re after a quick bite or a fast food experience worth writing home about, here are seven standout McDonald’s across the UK that go beyond your average drive-thru.

This flagship store in the heart of London’s shopping district recently underwent a major revamp. With digital kiosks, sleek wooden interiors, and a two-floor layout, it’s both stylish and speedy. Plus, it's perfect for people-watching after a retail marathon.

2. McDonald's, Fort William (Scotland)

Surrounded by the stunning Scottish Highlands, this McDonald’s offers a unique rural setting. With mountain views and plenty of parking, it’s a welcome refuel spot for hikers heading to Ben Nevis.

3. McDonald’s, Bath (SouthGate)

Set in the UNESCO-listed city of Bath, this branch keeps its exterior in harmony with the city’s Georgian architecture — but inside, you’ll find all the modern McDonald's trimmings. A great pit stop after exploring Roman history.

4. McDonald’s, Rutland Water (Oakham)

Located near Rutland Water Nature Reserve, this McDonald’s offers countryside calm and surprisingly scenic dining — especially if you grab a seat by the window. A family favourite, especially with its outdoor play area.

5. McDonald's, Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

Often dubbed one of the busiest in the UK, this central Manchester branch is known for lightning-fast service and a futuristic design, with upstairs seating overlooking the city bustle. Open 24/7, it’s a student and late-night favourite.

6. McDonald’s, Liverpool ONE

With mood lighting, cosy booths, and efficient self-ordering systems, this branch blends fast food with comfort. It’s also ideally placed for tourists exploring Liverpool’s top attractions like the Cavern Club and waterfront.

7. McDonald’s, Swansea (Morfa Shopping Park)

Recently renovated and loaded with tech — from digital menus to charging ports at every table — this McDonald’s feels more like a café than a fast-food joint. Spacious, bright, and great for families.

Why Do These Stand Out?

While consistency is McDonald’s strong suit, these locations combine atmosphere, service, and smart design to elevate the experience. Whether it's a scenic view, fast service, or Instagram-worthy interiors, they remind us that even fast food can feel a little bit fancy.