The Bangladesh Caterers Association's 17th Annual Awards Ceremony

The Bangladesh Caterers Association (BCA) has long been a cornerstone of the British catering and hospitality industry, particularly in the context of South Asian cuisine.

Founded in 1960, the BCA has become synonymous with quality, innovation, and community engagement. Over the decades, it has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of the British food sector, especially within the Bangladeshi, Indian, Pakistani, and wider South Asian communities. The association’s recent 17th Annual Awards Ceremony, held at the prestigious InterContinental-02 Hotel in London, was not only a celebration of culinary excellence but also a powerful reminder of the significant role the British Bangladeshi community plays in the nation’s economy and social fabric. Under the leadership of Mr. Oli Khan MBE, the newly elected President of the BCA, the event attracted an impressive array of celebrities, entrepreneurs, dignitaries, and industry leaders. The ceremony was a resounding success, highlighting the achievements of the catering and hospitality sectors while showcasing the diversity and richness of South Asian cuisine.

The BCA was established with the primary goal of representing the interests of South Asian caterers in the UK. Over the years, the association has grown into one of the most influential bodies within the hospitality sector, supporting hundreds of restaurants and catering businesses across the country. It has not only been a platform for professional development but also an advocate for the rights and recognition of those working in the food service industry. The BCA’s annual awards ceremony, now in its 17th year, is one of the most anticipated events in the British catering calendar. It serves as a celebration of the culinary talent within the community and provides a platform for restaurants and individuals to gain recognition for their excellence in various categories. The awards highlight the contributions of the South Asian catering community to the UK’s rich and diverse food culture, with winners chosen from across all regions of the country.

This year’s event, which took place at the iconic InterContinental-02 Hotel in London, was a glittering affair, attended by over 1,200 distinguished guests. These included prominent figures such as Lord Karan Billimoria CBE DL, Sir Rt Hon Stephen Timms MP - Minister of State Department for Work and Pensions, Hamish Falconer MP - Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Minister, Stephen Morgan MP - Early Department for Education Minister, as well as fifteen other members of parliament. Mayors, Councillors, as well as a host of celebrities from the entertainment industry, including renowned singers, actors, and television personalities. The event was co-hosted by popular BBC television presenter Angelica Bell and radio and television host Ian Collins, who brought their charm and professionalism to the proceedings. A key highlight of this year’s event was the leadership of Mr. Oli Khan MBE, the newly elected President of the Bangladesh Caterers Association. Mr. Khan has been an active member of the BCA for many years and has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the catering industry. His election as President marks a new chapter for the BCA, and under his stewardship, the association has continued to thrive and expand its influence.

Sir Stephen Timms MP Minister Minister of State for Social Security and Disability Presenting an awards to the winners!!

During his speech at the awards ceremony, Mr. Khan expressed his pride in the achievements of the BCA and the wider catering community. He emphasised the significant contribution the industry makes to the UK economy, estimating that it generates approximately £4.5 billion annually. This figure underscores the importance of the South Asian catering sector, which includes thousands of restaurants and takeaway establishments across the country, employing tens of thousands of people and serving millions of customers each year. Mr. Khan also highlighted the BCA’s commitment to supporting its members through various initiatives, including training and professional development programs, networking opportunities, and advocacy on policy issues. He pointed out that the BCA’s work goes beyond the business side of the industry and includes significant contributions to the community, particularly in times of crisis. Whether raising funds for disaster relief efforts in the UK or abroad, the BCA has consistently demonstrated its commitment to giving back to society.

The awards ceremony itself was a fitting tribute to the culinary prowess of the British Bangladeshi, Indian, Pakistani, and South Asian communities. The winners in various categories represented the best of what the hospitality sector has to offer, from exceptional restaurants and takeaways to outstanding chefs and innovators in the food industry. The categories ranged from “Best Restaurant” and “Best Takeaway” to “Best Newcomer” and “Best Chef.” Winners were selected based on a combination of factors, including quality of food, customer service, innovation, and overall contribution to the industry. The awards not only recognise individual and business achievements but also serve to inspire others in the industry to strive for excellence and continue to elevate the standards of South Asian cuisine in the UK.

Among the winners were establishments from across the country, including some long-established names as well as newer entrants who have quickly made their mark on the culinary scene. The diversity of the winners reflected the rich tapestry of South Asian food culture and the ever-evolving nature of the industry. It was also a celebration of the hard work and dedication of individuals who have contributed to the growth and success of the catering sector. In addition to celebrating the culinary achievements of the community, the awards ceremony also provided a platform for discussing the broader social and economic contributions of the South Asian catering industry. As Mr. Khan mentioned in his address, the BCA is more than just an industry body; it is a community organisation that has been instrumental in raising funds and providing support during times of crisis, both within the UK and abroad.

Whether responding to natural disasters, supporting local charities, or raising awareness about important social issues, the BCA has always been at the forefront of community engagement. The association’s ability to mobilise resources and rally support for worthy causes is a testament to the solidarity and generosity of the South Asian catering community. One notable example of the BCA’s community work is its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this difficult period, many BCA members worked tirelessly to support frontline workers and vulnerable communities, providing free meals and making donations to food banks and charities. The BCA also played a key role in advocating for financial support for the hospitality sector, ensuring that the voices of caterers were heard during the national lockdowns.

Bangladesh Caterers Association 129 National Executive Council members -UK

The association’s charitable initiatives extend beyond the UK. The BCA has been involved in raising funds for disaster relief efforts in countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India, helping to provide vital aid in the aftermath of natural disasters and other crises. This international aspect of the BCA’s work demonstrates the global reach of the South Asian catering community and its commitment to making a positive impact in the world. The success of the Bangladesh Caterers Association and its annual awards ceremony also highlights the growing importance of South Asian cuisine in the UK. South Asian food has become an integral part of British culinary culture, with dishes like curry, biryani, and tikka masala becoming household names. The influence of South Asian cuisine can be seen in the menus of restaurants across the country, from high-end fine dining establishments to casual takeaways.

The BCA has played a crucial role in promoting and preserving the authenticity of South Asian food while also encouraging innovation and adaptation to modern tastes. This balance between tradition and innovation is one of the reasons why South Asian cuisine has become so beloved in the UK and continues to evolve and thrive. Furthermore, the BCA’s efforts to raise the profile of South Asian chefs and restaurateurs have helped to foster a new generation of culinary talent. Many of the winners of the BCA’s awards are young chefs and entrepreneurs who are bringing fresh ideas and new perspectives to the industry, ensuring that the future of South Asian cuisine in the UK remains vibrant and exciting.

As the BCA looks to the future, its role in shaping the evolution of the South Asian catering industry in the UK remains crucial. The association continues to be a vital resource for catering businesses, providing support, guidance, and advocacy on issues such as sustainability, food safety, and fair business practices. With Mr. Oli Khan MBE at the helm, the BCA is poised to continue its legacy of excellence and community engagement for many years to come. The 17th Annual Awards Ceremony of the Bangladesh Caterers Association was not just a celebration of culinary achievements but also a testament to the ongoing contribution of the South Asian catering community to the UK economy and society. The event highlighted the exceptional talent and dedication of those working in the industry, as well as the BCA’s broader commitment to community service and charitable work. As the BCA continues to thrive under the leadership of Mr. Oli Khan MBE, it is clear that the future of South Asian cuisine in the UK is in safe hands, and the industry will continue to play a vital role in the cultural and economic life of the nation.