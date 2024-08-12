The best afternoon tea in the UK: Our favourites to book now

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Afternoon Tea Week is here as the UK once again celebrates the quintessential British tradition of afternoon tea. This year promises a delightful array of experiences, from the classic opulence of Searcys' iconic venues to the charm of historic Bath, from Manchester's vibrant streets to Cornwall's idyllic coastline, foodies can indulge in delicious treats, fine teas and delightful company this August.

Searcys: A Timeless Afternoon Tea Experience

Since 1847, Searcys has been synonymous with British opulence. Their Afternoon Tea offerings are a testament to this legacy. At The Pump Room in Bath, savour classic finger sandwiches like crab and lemon mayonnaise brioche or smoked salmon mousse blinis, alongside warm scones, clotted cream and a selection of exquisite pastries, all while enjoying live classical music. For a modern interpretation, Searcys at The Gherkin offers breathtaking panoramic views of London paired with innovative tea delights featuring unexpected flavour combinations. At St Pancras, experience a delightful fusion of British and French cuisine, reflecting the station's historical ties to Paris. Or unwind in the glamorous setting of Searcys Champagne Bar in Battersea Power Station, where delectable cakes complement the perfect glass of sparkling wine. Each Searcys location offers a unique and unforgettable Afternoon Tea experience.

For more information about Searcys, visit https://searcys.co.uk/

Searcys Afternoon Tea at The Gherkin

Taxi and traditional Afternoon Tea tour in the UK’s ‘rainy city’

Visitors to Manchester can enjoy a blend of old and new and jump in an electric black taxi with local qualified Mancunian tour guide, John, for a traditional afternoon tea experience, whilst whizzing through the city. The local experience is a fully guided bespoke tour of the buzzy city, and visitors can stop for photos, listen to stories from times gone by and devour local insights at various iconic locations. Visitors can enjoy the finest Afternoon Tea from award winning patisserie & confectioner, Slattery, along the way. This unique Manchester taxi tour experience takes around three hours and is a fascinating discovery of how Manchester developed from Roman city to the world’s first industrial city and now a flourishing urban centre with world-class museums, beautiful parks and close-knit community.

ToursByLocals offers the three-hour Manchester Taxi Tours Afternoon Tea Taxi Tour for £220 per tour (maximum group size of six people, prices may vary according to group size). This includes guiding services and private transport in a fully accessible Electric Black Cab. The tour price includes Afternoon Tea for two, £20.00 for each additional guest.

Cream tea with a view at St Michaels Resort, Falmouth

There is nothing like enjoying a cup of tea with a view, and St Michaels Resort which overlooks Falmouth Bay is an ideal place to drink in style. Their Jam First Cornish Cream Tea is beautifully presented and served daily. It comes with two home-made scones with Cornish clotted cream and strawberry jam with a choice of tea or coffee. Their Little Bit Fancy St Michaels Afternoon Tea is served on Saturday between noon and 2.00pm in the Brasserie on the Bay restaurant - and can be made extra special with a glass of Prosecco or Champagne. New Head Chef, Darren Kerley said, “St Michaels Resort afternoon tea is a delicious culinary tradition involving freshly baked scones, adorned with and locally sourced preserves and dollops of rich Cornish clotted cream. Here in Cornwall, we’re big believers in spreading your scone with jam first, and then topping it with a layer of clotted cream, but as long as our guests are enjoying every bite, we don’t mind!”

For more information and to book, visit https://www.stmichaelsresort.com/

Taste a welcoming traditional Cream Tea at HF Holidays Country Houses

Savour one of HF Holidays’ signature cream teas upon arrival at each of their 16 characterful country houses across the UK. The walking holiday tour operator calculated that they provide 85,000 complimentary cream teas a year for their guests, meaning that they get through 3,400 kg of cream a year! Whether it is enjoyed the Cornish way with jam first in Chy Morvah, HF Holidays’ country house located in St Ives, or with a piping hot cup of tea in Alltshellach before a week of invigorating walks through the rugged and romantic north-west Scottish Highlands, a cream tea is a fantastic way for guests to begin their trip.

For more information about HF Holidays country houses, visit https://www.hfholidays.co.uk/country-houses/locations