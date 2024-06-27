Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Pub & Bar Awards have revealed their winners for 2024.

The National Pub & Bar Awards recognises excellence in the hospitality industry, taking into consideration customer service, design, style of offer, marketing and investment.

In a grand final held in London on Wednesday, June 26, the winners were officially announced, with those who stood out among an incredible line-up of finalists taking the titles of county winners.

Other awards included; Pub Group of the Year won by Castle Rock Brewery, Bar Group of the Year won by The Blues Kitchen, The Tyrrells Tyrrellby Good Taste Award won by Fitzherbert Arms, Swynnerton as well as the prestigious title of National Pub & Bar of the Year won by The George Inn, Norton St. Philip.

So next time you fancy a trip to the pub or bar for a drink or a bite to eat, why not visit a National Pub & Bar finalist or winner?

Here you can find each finalist and winner of each county in the National Pub & Bar Awards 2024.

East Midlands

Derbyshire, The Railway, Belper

Leicestershire, The Forge Inn

Rutland, The Olive Branch

Northamptonshire, The Tollemache Arms - Winner

East of England

Bedfordshire, The Crown, Henlow

Cambridgeshire, The Royal Oak, Hail Weston

Hertfordshire, The Black Horse, Barnet

Norfolk, The Dabbling Duck

Suffolk, The Newbourne Fox

Essex, Galvin Green Man - Winner

London

City of London, Mr Fogg’s City Tavern

Greater London, The Audley Public House - Winner

North East

Northumberland, The Crown Inn Humshaugh

Tyne and Wear, NQ64

Durham, The Bay Horse, Hurworth - Winner

North West

Cumbria, The Swan, Grasmere,

Greater Manchester, BOX

Lancashire, Britannia Tap and Grill

Merseyside, Mean-Eyed Cat Bar

Cheshire, Cholmondeley Arms - Winner

Northern Ireland

Antrim, Hearth

Armagh, Keegan’s

Fermanagh, Charlie’s Bar

Derry/Londonderry, Blackbird

Tyrone, Tomneys

Down, The Dirty Duck Alehouse - Winner

Northern Scotland

Aberdeenshire, Beekies Neuk

Angus, The Birkhill Inn

City of Aberdeen, The Tippling House

City of Dundee, Bertie Mooney’s

Clackmannanshire, The Mansfield Arms

Fife, Montagues

Highland, Ben Nevis Bar

Moray, Badenoch’s

Na h-Eileanan Siar (Western Isles), The Cross Inn

Orkney Islands, The Ferry Inn

Perth and Kinross, The Inn at Loch Tummel

Shetland Islands, The Welcome Inn

Stirling, King Cons

Argyll and Bute, Macgochans - Winner

Southern Scotland

City of Edinburgh, Brewhemia

City of Glasgow, Flight Club

Dumfries and Galloway, Kenmuir Arms

East Ayrshire, Hollybush Inn

East Dunbartonshire, The Stables,

East Lothian, Broc Bar at The Bonnie Badger

East Renfrewshire, Maxwell’s

Falkirk, Behind the Wall

Inverclyde, One Bruce Street Bar & Kitchen

Midlothian, Stewart Brewing Brewery Bar & Pizza Kitchen

North Ayrshire, The Carrick

North Lanarkshire, The Electric Bar

Renfrewshire, Craig Dhu

Scottish Borders, Cross Keys Inn Ettrickbridge

South Lanarkshire, The Weavers

West Dunbartonshire, Tullie Inn

West Lothian, Livingston Inn

South Ayrshire, Vic’s - Winner

South East

Berkshire, The Loch & The Tyne by Adam Handling

Buckinghamshire, The Journeyman

East Sussex, The Geese

Isle of Wight, The Old Fort, Seaview

Kent, The Kings Arms, Elham Oxfordshire, The Victoria Arms, Old Marston

Surrey, The Mill, Haslemere

West Sussex, The Three Moles

Hampshire, The Mutton at Hazeley Heath - Winner

South West

Bristol, The All Inn

Cornwall, The Barley Sheaf, Gorran

Devon, Masons Arms

Dorset, The Pure Drop

Gloucestershire, The Bottle of Sauce

Wiltshire, The Methuen Arms

Somerset, The George Inn, Norton St. Philip - Winner

Wales

Clwyd, Mold Alehouse

Dyfed, White Hart Thatched Inn & Brewery

Gwent, The Goose and Cuckoo

Mid Glamorgan, The Old House 1147

Powys, The Sun Hotel

South Glamorgan, Hare & Hounds, Aberthin

West Glamorgan, Britannia Inn, Gower

Gwynedd, The Bull’s Head Inn - Winner

West Midlands

Herefordshire, The Oak Inn Staplow

Staffordshire, Fitzherbert Arms

Warwickshire, The House at Leamington Spa

West Midlands, The Tamworth Arms

Worcestershire, BMK Stourport

Shropshire, The Tally Ho Inn - Winner

Yorkshire and the Humber

East Riding of Yorkshire, The Old Star, Kilham

Lincolnshire, The Red Cow, Fishtoft

South Yorkshire, Public

West Yorkshire, Call Lane Social

North Yorkshire, The Harrogate Inn - Winner