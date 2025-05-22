The best-rated McDonald’s across the UK

McDonald's photo by Road Ahead on Unsplash

Cornwall Services has the highest percentage of five-star reviews of all McDonald’s in the UK, according to Google reviews data.

A new study has revealed the best-rated McDonald’s in the UK, with Cornwall Services crowned top.

The research, conducted by QR Code Generator, looked at the percentage of five-star and one-star Google reviews for all McDonald’s across the UK to see which were the highest-rated and which were the lowest-rated.

Cornwall Services in St Austell, Cornwall, has the best-rated McDonald’s in the UK. The fast-food outlet recorded 52.42% of users leaving five-star reviews, compared to just 6.18% of users leaving one-star reviews, and has a rating of 4.1.

Following in second is Omagh in Northern Ireland, with 52.26% of reviews being five stars. Only 8.70% of users left one-star reviews at this McDonald’s franchise, and it recorded a Google rating of 4.1.

Coleraine in County Londonderry ranks as the third highest-rated McDonald’s in the UK. The franchise recorded 51.32% of reviews being five stars and a Google rating of 4.1. This restaurant has also received a low number of one-star reviews, at just 7.58%.

Sprucefield in Lisburn is placed fourth, with 51.11% of reviews being five stars. They also recorded 9.20% of reviews being one-star and a Google rating of 4.

Rounding out the top five is Wincanton in Somerset, with 51.55% being five-star. The restaurant recorded 9.81% of reviews as one-star and a Google rating of 4.1.

The top 20 highest-rated McDonald’s in the UK:

Rank McDonald’s name City/town Percentage of reviews that are five-star 1. Cornwall Services St Austell 52.42% 2. Omagh - Northern Ireland Omagh 52.26% 3. Coleraine Coleraine 51.32% 4. Sprucefield Lisburn 51.11% 5. Wincanton Wincanton 50.55% 6. Portadown Portadown 50.13% 7. Dundonald Dundonald 49.95% 8. Sutterton Boston 49.60% 9. Bourne Bourne 49.26% 10. Shiptonthorpe Shiptonthorpe 49.08% 11. Westwood Shopping Centre Belfast 48.32% 12. Norwich - Thickthorn Norwich 48.04% 13. Antrim - The Junction Retail Park Antrim 48.03% 14. Broadlands Norwich 47.96% 15. Warwick - M40 J15 Warwick 47.72% 16. Leeds - Morley Morley 47.48% 17. Londonderry - Strand Rd Londonderry 47.37% 18. Tiverton Tiverton 47.22% 19. Stanmore Cornerhouse Edgware 47.18% 20. Banbridge Banbridge 46.90%

At the other end of the scale, Chingford has the lowest-rated McDonald’s in the UK, with 36.49% of reviews being one-star. Only 24.07% of reviews left gave the outlet five stars, and it has a Google rating of 2.8.

Sydenham is the second lowest-rated McDonald’s in the UK, with one-star reviews accounting for 34.05% of all reviews, while Bristol Fishponds is placed third, with 33.46% of reviews being one-star.

Commenting on the findings, Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator said:

“According to a YouGov survey, McDonald’s is in the top three most popular dining brands in the UK for 2025, beating out its competitors such as Burger King and KFC. Only Greggs is favoured more than the double arches among millennials, highlighting many young Brits’ favour for affordable, on-the-go bites.

“However, just because each McDonald’s restaurant bears the famous name, it may not mean all are equal in the eyes of customers, as our results suggest. Customer satisfaction appears to vary widely across the nation, with Cornwall Services taking top spot.

“For holidaymakers on their way to or from the south-west coast, it may be one to keep in mind for a pitstop, and an enjoyable meal for their travels.”