The best wines to pair with your Christmas dinner

Choosing the right wine can enhance Christmas dinner.

Households have been advised on the best wines to pair with their Christmas dinner this year, whether that’s traditional turkey, seasoned beef or classic chicken.

Wine experts at tabl.com have outlined six essential wine pairings for Christmas dinner, highlighting how the right wine can enhance the festive meal.

Selecting the right wine to pair with Christmas dinner can elevate the meal from good to exceptional, with different wines complementing the different flavours on the plate.

This meal is arguably one of the most anticipated parts of Christmas so it’s important to choose the right wine that brings out the best in every bite.

The celebrations can be started with a glass of sparkling wine that pairs great with a lot of starters and canapés and can also help to cleanse the palate ahead of the main event.

A rule of thumb when pairing wine with dinner is to match the intensity – a milder chicken dish should be paired with a light and smooth white wine, whereas a rich, red meat dish should be enjoyed with a full-bodied red wine.

Caroline Lips at tabl.com said: “There is no correct way that people should be eating their Christmas dinners and although it’s tradition to have turkey, some households may opt for other main alternatives such as beef or goose.

“However there are right and wrong ways to pair wine with your dinner based on the main components of the meal, as mixing the wrong dish and glass of wine can ruin flavour profiles.

“A simple rule for pairing wine is to match the intensity of the dish with the wine. Mild dishes pair well with light wines, while bold, flavorful wines complement rich, strong dishes. For example, a spicy beef dish pairs perfectly with a bold Shiraz, as both the wine and food share a deep, intense flavour profile.

”Many people also like to indulge in a cheese board at the end of the day, which is great for pairing with wine but you should be sure to pair the right wine with the type of cheese you’re serving.”

Best wine pairings for your Christmas dinner:

Seafood

Many people will have a starter with their Christmas dinner and commonly this will be smoked salmon or a prawn cocktail, both of which pair really nicely with a light, refreshing Sauvignon Blanc or sparkling wine if you want to cleanse your palate in between bites and ahead of the main event.

Turkey

If you’re having turkey with your Christmas dinner then a Pinot Noir is recommended as a red wine option. With strong berry flavours, it pairs with the turkey similar to cranberry sauce and has enough weight to withstand the other flavours on the plate. However if you’d like to opt for a white wine then go for a Chardonnay, a white burgundy will balance the buttery concentration with freshness.

Beef

Red wine is the absolute best option for pairing with red meat as it mixes well with the herbs and spices that also go with it. The best options are a mature Cabernet Sauvignon (which also goes really well with a nut roast) or a bold Shiraz.

Chicken

A popular substitute for turkey on a Christmas dinner plate is the nation's favourite white meat, chicken. A smooth white wine is the best to pair with this, for example, a Chardonnay.

Goose

Italian red wines are an excellent pairing with goose. As the meat is strong in flavour, you can opt for something bolder, such as a glass of Barolo as it has the acidity to cut through the fattiness of the meat.

Cheese

​At the end of the main course, typically a cheese board will be brought out. When pairing a glass of wine with cheese, remember that the harder the cheese, the bolder the tannins of the wine can be, and the creamier the cheese, the stronger the acidity can be. For example, Cheddar tends to be good with Claret, Feta pairs nicely with a Sauvignon Blanc and Stilton goes well with a tawny Port.