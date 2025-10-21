The country's best-rated McDonalds is in Cornwall

McDonald's Stand

A new study has revealed the best-rated McDonald’s in England, with the one in the Cornish Gateway Services crowned number one.

The research, conducted by the experts at Remove Background , analysed the Google reviews for all McDonald’s locations across England, looking at the percentage of five-star and one-star reviews for each, in order to reveal the nation’s favourite McDonald’s.

St Austell, Cornwall, is home to the best-rated McDonald’s in England, with 52.42% of its Google reviews being five-star. Located in the Cornish Gateway Services, just 6.18% of the restaurant’s reviews are one-star, with an overall rating of 4.1 out of five.

Wincanton, Somerset, has the second-best McDonald’s, with 50.55% of reviews being five-star, compared to just 9.81% being one-star. The restaurant is located in Lawrence Hill and has an overall Google rating of 4.1 stars.

Boston, Lincolnshire’s Sutterton Roundabout McDonald's ranks third, with 49.6% of reviews being five-star. With just 6.31% of reviews being one-star, it has an overall rating of 4.1 stars.

The McDonald’s in Bourne, Lincolnshire, located on Milestone Road, places fourth, with 49.26% of its Google reviews being five-star. It is rated 4.1 stars overall, with 6.07% of its reviews being one-star.

Shiptonthorpe, East Yorkshire, rounds out the top five with its York Road McDonald’s. The restaurant’s reviews are 49.08% five-star and 5.99% one-star, with an overall rating of 4.1 out of five.

At the other end of the scale, Chingford, Greater London, has the lowest-rated McDonald’s, with 36.49% of reviews being one-star. Only 24.07% of reviews left gave the restaurant five stars, and it has a Google rating of 2.8.

Commenting on the findings, Marc Porcar, CEO of Remove Background, said:

“While the top-rated McDonald’s are generally fairly spread out across England, the south slightly dominates the ranking, and Norwich, Norfolk, is clearly a favourite among McDonald’s fans, with two locations in the top ten.

“All McDonald’s serve the same menu; however, it is clearly more enjoyed in certain locations. This could be down to many different factors, such as cleanliness, service speed, and staff friendliness.

“If you are lucky enough to live near any of the top-rated branches, or planning to pass one while travelling, it might be worth stopping by to try one of the nation’s favourite McDonald’s.”