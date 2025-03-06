The Falcon in Clapham: Historic pub reopens with a fresh new look

The Falcon

The Falcon, Clapham, has officially reopened following an extensive 4-week refurbishment, giving the iconic pub an exciting new look.

The pub has been given a facelift while keeping its traditional look and feel inside. Changes include new seating and upgraded umbrellas with heaters to the front and rear gardens making them perfect spaces to use all year round as well as the addition of a new private area that can be hired out by local businesses for meetings and small events.

The Falcon is renowned for being a fun and lively place to meet friends and spend time with family with their Monday night Quiz, Live music on a Thursday and DJ’s playing on both Friday and Saturday nights as well showing the best sporting fixtures throughout the week too. The refurbishment is set to make this experience even better with a new bar area and additional TV’s being installed to provide even more sporting pleasure.

Guests can tuck into all the pub classics including beef and ale pies, classic fish and chips and prime steak burgers, as well as fresh pizzas made from hand stretched dough and fired in the pizza oven and on Sundays guests can also enjoy a delectable range of Sunday roasts.

Along with the new food menu, guests will also be greeted with an extensive drinks’ menu, boasting a wide selection of craft beers, ciders and new to the menu – cocktails.

Speaking about the refurbishment, General Manager Matthew Janzen at The Falcon said: “ Myself and the Falcon team are so excited to host you in our new improved Falcon pub. Don’t worry we will still have all the things you previously loved on your visits with us. It was just time we preened our feathers and plumage and made our famous pub even better.”

Following the extensive refurbishment and significant investment made at the pub, 3 new jobs have been created for the local area, with the team now ready to pour pints and serve delicious food to guests.