The Forge at Hotel Indigo in Chester welcomes new collaboration with Aubrey Allen

The Forge, at Hotel Indigo Chester, has welcomed a new collaboration with Aubrey Allen and launched an exciting new summer menu.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Forge, which was awarded its first 2 AA Rosettes for Culinary Excellence in 2023, is renowned as one of Chester’s best restaurants. Aubrey Allen, a third-generation family business and suppliers to the Royal household, is supplying ethically sourced, naturally produced meats including Heritage Sirloin, Grass Fed Fillet, Ribeye, Rump Cap, Picanha, & Bavette steaks as well as chicken from Cumbria.

Aubrey Allen pride themselves in the quality and longevity of the quality of their meat. They only select the top 4% of the best beef cattle in the British Isles and support British Farmers. The cattle are born and bred in a clean, green way which enhances flavour and are left at pasture for most of the year, which is essential for exceptional quality beef and happiness of the cattle. The beef is finished in specially designed locked in Dry ageing rooms for a minimum of 28 days to enhance flavour and tenderness. Aubrey Allen's beef is the most ethically produced meat, allowing diners to eat sustainably reared meat with a clear conscience.

Opening in Spring 2021, the 70-seater restaurant, has a passion for wild, sustainable British ingredients and a love of simple cooking over fire and charcoal. Head Chef Dan Regan has enormous enthusiasm for sustainable wild food and seasonal produce. Although predominately meat led, The Forge also offers diners a choice of fish, vegan and vegetarian dishes including Wild Sea Bass-Bouillabaisse with Smoked Aubergine, Courgette & Tomato and Celeriac with miso, seaweed, mushroom and dashi.

Scott Rankin, General Manager of Hotel Indigo Chester said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with Aubrey Allen, 5 times winner of the Chef’s Choice Butcher Awards and launched our exciting new summer menu for our diners to enjoy”.

For more information about Hotel Indigo Chester please visit https://chester.hotelindigo.com/ For more information about The Forge please visit https://theforgechester.co.uk/