The General : Sandford Orchards' vintage cider adds more awards to trophy cabinet

The General

The General, a world class vintage cider produced by independent, family-owned Sandford Orchards has just added another award to its trophy cabinet. It was named Champion Cider by Taste of the West at their ceremony last month.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barny Butterfield, Chief Cidermaker at Sandford Orchards said: “We are delighted to have scooped another accolade for The General. At 8.4%, it is the Godfather of our vintage range, aged for a minimum of 6 months in our ancient oak vat. It has already won gold at The World Cider Awards in 2021 plus a gold medal and the category trophy at the 2023 International Cider Challenge. Now it has been named Champion Cider in the Taste of the West Awards, which span the cider heartlands of Devon, Somerset, Cornwall and Dorset.”

The General is big, bold and super rich. It is the Imperial Stout of Sandford Orchards’ vintage range. At 8.4% ABV it’s a little more than half the strength of wine, but with twice the body and flavour of many grape fermented paler imitations. It has fabulous marmalade tannins and a juicy apple pie aroma. It has a wonderful warmth on the finish, perfect for banishing the winter blues. It is a superb complement to gamey meats or a fully-laden Sunday roast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2002, independent, family-owned Sandford Orchards is based in Crediton, Mid Devon in the oldest working cider mill in the UK. The area has long been known as one of the most fertile parishes in all of Britain, both for its grazing and ability to grow apples. Crediton sits in the lee of the moors, so receives the right amount of rain and the right units of heat in summer.

Sandford Orchards' The General

Sandford Orchards takes a fresh, natural and low impact approach to producing cider. Combining tradition and innovation, Sandford Orchards produces an award-winning range of core session, traditional, fine and fruit ciders.