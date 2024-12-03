We are a nation of sandwich lovers 🥪

Bread company Allinson’s conducted research by asking 2,000 Brits of their sandwich choices

Mayonnaise was a clear winner of condiment of choice

The generations were split on whether to include crisps in a sandwich

Britain's favourite sandwich has been revealed, according to a study by bread company Allinson’s.

The Great British Sandwich Study found that there has been a growing interest in fillings such as avocado, olives and mozzarella.

According to Allinson’s, traditional fillings such as ham and cheese are not as enjoyed by Gen Z, who prefer to enjoy a sandwich with a “fancy” filling.

The Great British Sandwich Study: The most-loved UK sandwiches named as Gen Z turn away from classic fillings (Photo: mariolizaola - stock.adobe.com) | mariolizaola - stock.adobe.com

Research was conducted by asking 2,000 Brits of all age groups on their favourite sandwiches, including their bread of choice, fillings and slice preferences.

The study highlighted the growing trend of sandwiches with more “exotic” ingredients, rather than the traditional classics.

26% percent of people in the Boomer generation said they love sliced ham in their sandwich, while 31% Gen Z said they prefer chicken.

When it comes to a traditional ham and mustard sandwich, one in 10 Boomers said they would pair the ingredients together, while only one in 100 said they would from Gen Z.

Different types of cheese are also enjoyed, with 66% of Boomers choosing cheddar, and 48% of Gen Z choosing continental cheese.

Over 35% of Gen Z would rather have fillings such as avocado, peppers, chillies and olives, compared to only 10% of Boomers.

Mayonnaise has been proven to be the nation’s favourite condiment, however it was a least favourite among boomers.

Gen Z are also lovers of a toasted sandwich with 59% toasting the bread or using a sandwich maker.

The study also revealed whether Brits would add crisps to their sandwiches, with 60% of Gen Z and 55% of Millennials voting yes, while 52% of Gen X and 63% of Baby Boomers voted no.

Here are the sandwich favourites in each category, which includes meat, cheese, filling and sauce.

Meat

Gen Z - ChickenMillennial - Chicken

Gen X - Chicken

Baby Boomer - Ham

Cheese

Gen Z - English cheese

Millennial - English cheese

Gen X - English cheese

Baby Boomer - English cheese

Filling

Gen Z - “Fancy” fillings such as avocado, chillies, olives and more

Millennial - Lettuce

Gen X - Tomato

Baby Boomer - Tomato

Gen Z - Mayonnaise

Millennial - Mayonnaise

Gen X - Mayonnaise

Baby Boomer - Mayonnaise

