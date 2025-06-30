The nation goes rose-crazy as pink wine overtakes spritzes & Pimm's to become the ultimate summer sip

Try limited-edition drinks at The Ivy

With demand for rosé wine soaring across the UK, The Ivy Collection is marking the nation’s obsession with a summer-long celebration of this season’s chicest sip. Last year, The Ivy saw a 15% increase in guests ordering rosé, serving more than 131,000 glasses over the summer months alone, as rosé officially overtakes Aperol Spritz and Pimm’s to become the nation’s drink of the season.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launching from 25th June, a brand-new limited-edition drinks menu will showcase some of the world’s most loved pink pours, brought to life in partnership with Whispering Angel and Veuve Clicquot Rosé Champagne. Arriving in time for International Rosé Day, the new menu is a celebration of all things pink, crisp and refreshing - featuring classic rosés and playful rosé-based cocktails served with The Ivy’s signature style. From an Angel Margarita or Whispering Spritz to a rosé-based Gimlet, there’s something to suit all tastes and palettes this summer season.

To mark the occasion, all guests* dining on International Rosé Day will be treated to a complimentary glass of The Ivy Rosé Cuvée, a brand-new exclusive blend Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Baccus grapes crafted in Kent, especially for summer. Pre-booking is essential via: https://ivybookings.com/international-rose-day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And because colour is everything this season, The Ivy has launched a first-of-its-kind digital menu that invites guests to select their rosé by shade - from blush to bold. The menu, inspired by guest behaviour and a shift in wine-drinking habits, is now live online.

Sebastian Kasyna, Bar Operations Manager at The Ivy Collection comments: “Rosé has become the drink of the summer. Last year alone, we served enough rosé to fill 153 bathtubs. What’s really interesting is how much guests are letting colour guide their choices. Whether they’re after the palest blush or something with a deeper hue, shade is becoming just as important as taste. So, we wanted to create something that brings that to life - a rosé experience that’s not only delicious, but colour-led. It’s a celebration of pink in all its forms - made to be sipped, snapped, and shared.”

In Summer 2024, rosé firmly cemented its status as the season’s standout drink, outselling classic summer staples across the board. The Ivy Collection served 2.8 times more glasses of rosé than Aperol Spritz, and an impressive 13.2 times more than the traditional summer Pimm’s, highlighting a clear shift in guest preferences. May saw a peak of 45,588 glasses served, closely followed by 45,279 in July, confirming rosé’s reign throughout the warmer months.

So, whether soaking up the sun on a terrace or catching up with friends indoors, The Ivy’s rosé menu offers the perfect excuse to toast the season in signature style - no passport required.

Raise a glass and discover your perfect share - book now to sip in style this