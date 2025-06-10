The North West’s biggest curry lovers - Stockport among the region's most devoted fans, as desi devotees travel from Ireland and Scotland for their spice fix
The desi restaurant in Manchester has released information about the North West streets from which the public visit most often, demonstrating their love for South Asian cuisine.
Many curry-lovers travelled from beyond Manchester, where the restaurant has been based for over 20 years. One group even flew from Ireland multiple times for their fix of the restaurant’s buffet.
Streets in Liverpool, Warrington and Blackburn were among the most frequent visitors, with one postcode in Rotherham – 40 miles from Manchester - coming second in the overall rankings.
Leach Street in Rochdale took the top spot, with residents visiting the restaurant nearly 30 times in the last year, closely followed by Williams Street in Rotherham and Kingsway in Manchester. Data was gathered from the restaurant’s customers between March 2024 and May 2025.
My Nawaab is rewarding residents of the top curry-loving street with their very own golden VIP ticket to visit the restaurant as a way of giving back to the community and thanking them for their loyalty.
The South Asian buffet restaurant is well known throughout Manchester for its roots with residents in the local area, which stretches back decades.
The top ten curry-loving streets are:
- Rochdale, Leach Street
- Rotherham, Williams Street
- Manchester, Kingsway
- Blackburn, Azalea Road
- Stockport, Valley Road
- Rochdale, Turf Hill Road
- Stockport, Marple Road
- Warrington, Southworth Avenue
- Northenden, Manchester, Orchard Road West
- Liverpool, Cedar Grove
Shama Rahman, Head Chef & Kitchen Manager at My Nawaab, said: “The North West is clearly a region of curry lovers. We love welcoming people from all over, but even we were surprised by how far people are travelling to get their fix of My Nawaab’s quality curries. Our data shows people visiting from all over the UK, including Glasgow, Edinburgh and even Ireland!
“So many of our customers have returned over and over again since our restaurant began in 2002, so it’s nice to be able to give back to some of them through our VIP tickets.”