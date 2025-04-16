The place to be this summer: Beefeater's sizzling new menu

User (UGC) Submitted

Experience summer as it should Be at Beefeater as the nationwide grill house unveils its new range of flavour-filled dishes, fresh from the grill. Grilling steaks and filling plates for over 50 years, Beefeater is committed to quality ingredients and is fired up for a sizzling summer.

Beefeater’s new signature summer dishes include scorching starters of freshly baked pizzette flatbreads including Garlic, Cheddar Cheese & Mozzarella and Harissa Red Pepper & Feta; plus Loaded Wings, served in Korean-Inspired; and Mango, Peach & Habanero varieties.

Make way for new mains of hot Honey Siracha Pork Ribs; Salsa Verde Seabass; Chimichurri Steak Salad; and Chargrilled Chicken or Halloumi Skewers served on a pizzette with skin-on-chips, Greek salad, harissa red pepper sauce and tzatziki. Ensuring a sweet summer for all, new desserts include Mango & Passionfruit Sundae; Millionaires Triple-Choc Brownie Sundae; and a Lemon & Raspberry Semi-Freddo.

With hopes for a hot summer, a brand-new range of tempting and thirst-quenching cocktails will transport you to the place you’d like to Be. Available to enjoy in Beefeater restaurants and gardens, new additions to the spritz range include Peach & Raspberry Spritz; and Grapefruit Sherbet Spritz; plus exciting new mojitos like Classic; Passionfruit; Peach & Raspberry Mojito – all included in the 2 for £12 offer.

Alongside Beefeater’s new summer menu of grill classics, guests can select one of many great-value offers, including the 8 mains for £8 lunch menu, served Monday – Friday from 12pm – 5pm, where a starter or dessert can be added for just £3.29. Plus, the Kids Eat Free breakfast offer is available with every adult breakfast purchased. Those thirsty for a deal on drinks can enjoy 2 for £12 cocktails daily from 5pm – 9pm; 4 for £14 on bottled beers; 4 for £16 on cider; and £5 off prosecco bottles (Friday – Sunday from 5pm in UK, all weekend-long in Scotland).

Truly the place to Be, get a bite of the action at Beefeater across the UK and indulge in the summer menu. To book visit www.beefeater.co.uk or call your nearest site.

Beefeater

