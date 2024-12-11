The Porn Star Martini, a widely popular cocktail, remains a favourite item on menus worldwide despite its provocative name.

The drink was created by Ghanaian-born bartender and entrepreneur Douglas Ankrah, who died unexpectedly at the age of 51 in August 2021.

The Porn Star Martini is a vibrant and fruity cocktail featuring a blend of vanilla vodka, passion fruit liqueur, and passion fruit purée. It’s served in a martini glass with a halved passion fruit garnish and accompanied by a sidecar shot of Champagne or Prosecco, with the fizz serving as a palate cleanser.

Ankrah invented the Porn Star Martini at his now-closed Townhouse bar in Knightsbridge, London, around 2002. Ankrah said that the original drink was inspired by a visit to Mavericks Revue Bar Gentlemen's Club, a nude strip club in Cape Town, South Africa.

Despite its provocative name, Ankrah said it was meant to be playful and fun. “I thought it was something that a pornstar would drink; there’s nothing sexual there,” he once explained in an interview. He however denied being a fan of pornography, or idolising any porn stars in particular.

However, the name didn’t sit well with many. In 2019, British retailer Marks & Spencer renamed their Porn Star Martini products to Passion Star Martini, following complaints that the name normalised pornography.

How to make Porn Star Martini and how to drink it?

Ankrah described the combination of passion fruit and vanilla as "a match made in heaven." To replicate the drink at home, follow these simple steps:

Cool your martini glass. Combine the following ingredients in a shaker: 45ml vanilla vodka, 15ml passion fruit liqueur (e.g., Passoã or De Kuyper), 60ml passion fruit purée, 2 bar spoons of vanilla sugar. Shake well and pour into the chilled glass. Garnish with half a passion fruit. Serve with a shot of Champagne or Prosecco on the side.

If you prefer a mocktail version, you're going to replace the liqueur with passionfruit puree and juice. Instead of vanilla vodka, use a non-alcoholic vodka or leave it out completely.

Is Porn Star Martini available in the US?

According to TimeOut, the passion fruit-based Pornstar Martini is relatively unknown in the US. The name often sparks laughter, confuses bartenders, and even triggers Google’s SafeSearch function. Therefore, the cocktail is challenging to find in cities like Los Angeles - but not entirely impossible.