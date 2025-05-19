The science behind the perfect biscuit dunk revealed — and it’s more precise than you think

In a nation powered by tea and biscuits, one thing still causes debate — what’s the perfect dunking time?

Biscuit dunking is a beloved British ritual, but for too long it’s been left to chance and soggy disappointment. Now, a new campaign by Britsuperstore has revealed the science behind the perfect dunk, including a nifty formula that tells you exactly how long your biscuit should take the plunge.

According to biscuit expert Richard Price at Britsuperstore, it turns out we’ve all been winging it. And if you’re holding your Hobnob under for more than six seconds, you’re living dangerously.

“You’re not brewing a teabag, you’re crafting the perfect bite,” says Richard. “Even the most seasoned tea drinkers can fall victim to a soggy collapse.”

After years of witnessing rich teas sink and bourbons buckle, Price decided to break it down scientifically, analysing temperature, texture, and timing. The result is a full dunking guide and even a dedicated calculator, designed to help Brits reclaim their cuppa with confidence.

The Dunking Formula

The Britsuperstore team developed a simplified scientific formula to calculate the optimal dunk time:

Dunk Time (s) = (K × Tₑ) / √(H × D × B)

Where:

So, for a standard digestive in tea at 65°C, the dunk time works out to roughly 3.5 seconds, just enough for the perfect post-dunk bite, without sacrificing structure.

Dunking Times by Biscuit

Britsuperstore’s research has also revealed the ideal dunk times for some of Britain’s favourite biscuits. Here are the highlights:

Biscuit Type Ideal Tea Temp (°C) Dunk Time (s) Notes Digestive 60–65 3.5–4 Firm crumb resists collapse Rich Tea 60–70 2.5–3 Quick soaker — handle with care Hobnob 65–70 4.5–5.5 Oaty texture softens quickly Custard Cream 60–65 3.5–4 Sweet filling holds structure Ginger Nut 65–75 5.5–6.5 Needs a longer soak to soften Jammie Dodger 60–65 3–3.5 Jam centre resists liquid Nice 60–65 2–2.5 Thin and absorbent — fast action needed

'Six seconds is the danger zone'

Richard explains that dunking a biscuit is more like delicate engineering than guesswork. “A biscuit isn’t just something you eat, it’s a structure,” he says. “Capillary action draws the tea in fast, especially with thinner biscuits. That’s why timing is everything, hold it in too long and you’ll be left fishing crumbs out of your brew.”

His top tip? “Never dunk for more than six seconds. That’s the danger zone.”

Dunk like a pro

Whether you’re a fan of shortbread or partial to a Jammie Dodger, Britsuperstore’s new campaign aims to help tea lovers dunk with confidence.

And with exam season stress peaking and school mornings running on caffeine, perhaps there’s never been a better time for a comforting, perfectly dunked biscuit.