The secret to a better BBQ setup? Build it yourself!

With longer evenings and warmer days ahead, the outdoor cooking season is well and truly heating up. But if your current BBQ setup consists of a rusty grill and a wobbly side table, it might be time to level up.

A custom-built BBQ stand or prep bench is the perfect way to transform your outdoor space and with a few key metal components, it’s easier to build than you might think.

Whether you need a simple BBQ stand to hold your grill or a full-sized BBQ bench with storage and prep space, The Metal Store has compiled a simple guide to help you build one that suits your needs, style and budget.

Why build your own BBQ stand or bench?

BBQ stand - The Metal Store explains how to create a DIY stand for your BBQ this summer

Store-bought BBQ units can be expensive, bulky and not always designed with British weather in mind.

A DIY stand or bench on the other hand, gives you complete control of the size, layout and features to suit your space – whether you’re working with a large garden or compact patio.

Plus, with metal as your foundation, you’re building something designed to last. Galvanised steel is strong, weather-resistant and low-maintenance, making it the ideal material for outdoor use.

Design it your way

Fired up - Build your own BBQ prep station with tips from The Metal Store

Before you start, it’s important to plan exactly what you need. Here’s how to get started:

Find your spot – Take into consideration proximity to your kitchen and space for guests to gather. You also need to ensure the surface is level and stable Measure up – Grab a tape measure and note the dimensions of your chosen spot. Remember to allow enough space around the BBQ for prep, storage and safe movement Draw out your design – Sketch a rough layout to decide on the size, shape and key features of your BBQ stand or bench Order your materials – Once you’ve finalised your design, order the right metal tubing, fittings and other materials to bring it to life

The structure is simple: an industrial galvanised tube and clamp frame, scaffold board shelving and your BBQ sitting snugly in place. You can build a compact side stand for smaller spaces or go big with a full-length outdoor kitchen-style bench.

Clamp fittings make it easy to assemble with just an Allen key – no specialist tools required – and scaffold boards add that rustic-industrial look that works in any garden or patio.

Add the finishing touches

Once the frame is built, it’s easy to personalise your bench. Add hooks for hanging BBQ tools, a spice rack for rubs and sauces, mount a bottle opener to the side, add shelving underneath for fuel or prep gear or string up fairy lights for evening ambience.

Add lockable castor wheels to make your station mobile or integrate a built-in fridge to keep drinks chilled while you cook - just make sure you’ve got access to a nearby power source or plan for outdoor-rated extension leads.

And because the tubing and fittings are so adaptable, it’s easy to tweak or expand your setup down the line.

You could even top all or part of your workbench with a stainless steel sheet to create a professional-grade food prep surface.

Stainless steel is used in commercial kitchens for good reason: it’s durable, rustproof, hygienic and easy to clean. Its non-porous nature prevents bacteria and germs from being trapped, reducing the risk of cross-contamination and making it ideal for food safety and sanitation.

Grill with confidence and style

DIY doesn’t have to mean rough and ready. With the right materials, your BBQ stand and prep bench can look sleek, be ultra-functional and stand up to years of sizzling summers.

Galvanised steel tubing is designed to handle heat, weather and regular use, without the faff of sanding, staining or sealing.

So, whether you’re grilling up a quick dinner or hosting your friends, your custom BBQ setup will have you ready to fire things up in style.