The top 10 most-wanted discontinued McDonald’s items revealed

Brits have revealed their top 10 most-wanted discontinued McDonald's items they would most like to see return.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether it’s enjoyed with friends, on a hangover or a quick stop at the drive through, McDonald’s is both a treat for the taste buds and a classic pick-me-up in most British homes.

And now, as the fast-food giant celebrates 50 years in the UK, new research from data analyst platform AltIndex has revealed which menu item customers would most like to see return to the the Golden Arches

Delving deep into Brits’ fast-food favourite, which has since been discontinued from the restaurant, it was the Crème Egg McFlurry that came out on top. Launched in conjunction with the Easter period, nearly 1 in 5 respondents (17.3%) opted for the seasonal treat, which was closely followed by the Chicken Big Mac (17%). The product - consisting of two crispy coated chicken patties, a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles and McDonald's Big Mac sauce - was a sell-out success when it first launched in February 2022, before briefly being brought into restaurants last year.

Meanwhile, other popular discontinued picks included the Toffee Sundae (16.2%), the Big Tasty with Bacon (14.9%), the Strawberry Sundae and Mozzarella Dippers (both 14.2%).

When it came to menu classics, French Fries topped the poll as over a quarter (27.8%) opted for their signature taste and texture. Known for being the world's most famous hamburger, the Big Mac also proved popular in second place (24.7%), while the creaminess of a McFlurry placed third (19.1%).

It comes as the fast-food giant is launching three new desserts, and bringing back some fan favourite burgers to celebrate their 50th birthday - with data from AltIndex showing the growing popularity for McDonald’s in the lead up to the day.

According to statistics from the data analyst platform, website traffic for McDonald’s grew by 6.4% in May 2024, while app downloads were also up by 7.8% last month. The fast-food chain also saw an increase of 21.9% in app downloads across the last three months.

What discontinued McDonald's item would you like to bring back?

- Crème Egg McFlurry 17.3%

- Chicken Big Mac 17%

- Toffee Sundae 16.2%

- Big Tasty with Bacon 14.9%

- Strawberry Sundae

- Mozzarella Dippers 14.2%

- Chicken Legend and Big Tasty 13%

- Breakfast Bagel 12.8%

- Twister Fries 11.9%

- I have never eaten at McDonald's 11.2%

- Cheese Melt Dippers 10.5%

What McDonald's items are your favourite, if any?

French Fries 27.8% Big Mac 24.7% McFlurry 19.1% McNuggets 17% Hash Brown and Sausage and Egg McMuffin 15.9% Double Cheeseburger 15.8% McChicken Sandwich 14.3% Cheeseburger 13.9% Apple Pie 12.9% Double Cheeseburger with Bacon 12.2%