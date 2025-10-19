The UK's best curry restaurants are in Kent, Leicester & Cardiff

The prestigious event, organised by Curry Life Magazine, celebrated the incredible talent, innovation, and passion that drives the multi-billion-pound British curry sector.

The UK's best curry chefs and restaurants have been crowned! Find out right now if one of the nation's most exciting, award-winning spots is near you by checking the complete list of winners below.

Guests at the awards ceremony included Stephanie Peacock, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Department for Culture, Media and Sport), MP Rushanara Ali, Mike Wood MP, Wendy Morton MP, Ben Obese-Jecty MP, Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer, and author and poet Michael Rosen who all spoke passionately about the contribution the industry makes to the UK economy and the communities it serves.

The event awarded 39 prestigious honours to the best chefs and restaurants across categories, including Best Restaurant, Best Takeaway, Best Chef, Best Newcomer, and Editor’s Choice.

The night's highest honour, the Curry Legend Award, was presented to Mr Amin Ali, the visionary former owner of The Red Fort, an institution widely regarded as one of the finest Indian restaurants in the UK.

Amin Ali's contribution is that of a pioneering entrepreneur and innovator. His legacy is defined by The Red Fort, which opened in Soho in 1983 and quickly became an establishment famous for its high-profile clientele. The restaurant was a favourite of three former Prime Ministers - Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, and Theresa May - and even hosted Apple founder Steve Jobs shortly after the launch of Apple Computer in 1984.

The longest established awards of its kind, the Curry Life Awards serve to recognise individuals and businesses that represent the very best of the UK's popular curry house scene.

Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer, the event’s headline sponsor, underscored the resilience of the sector: “In today’s climate, marked by high energy bills and workforce challenges, our restaurants have shown extraordinary creativity and community spirit... The Curry Life Awards celebrate the spirit of collaboration that defines our industry.”

Syed Belal Ahmed, Editor of Curry Life Media Group, commented: “The UK’s curry industry features some of the country's most innovative entrepreneurs... All of them have inspiring stories to tell and must be given the necessary support to grow and thrive.”

The ceremony celebrated excellence nationwide, solidifying the winners’ status as leaders in the industry.

Want to find out if the UK's newest award-winning curry house or chef is right in your area? Stop wondering and start planning your next meal. Scroll down to see the complete list of all 39 winners and finalists from the Curry Life Awards 2025.

Complete List of Curry Life Award Winners 2025

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR 2025

The Bombay, Swanley, Kent

EDITOR’S CHOICE OF THE YEAR 2025

Kelvedon Spice, Kelvedon, Essex

What a Shot, Leicester, Leicestershire

Naz's Rasoi, Rochester, Kent

Junoon, Helsby, Cheshire

Juboraj Rhiwbina, Rhiwbina, Cardiff

BEST RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR 2025

Jamun Restaurant, Brighton, East Sussex

The Bombay Restaurant, Orpington, Kent

Rimjhim Restaurant, Winchester, Hampshire

Rivaaz Lymington, Lymington, Hampshire

Eastern Eye, Newton Abbot, Devon

Alcombe Tandoori, Alcombe, Somerset

The Queens Head Restaurant, Bretford, Warwickshire

Kimbolton Spice, Kimbolton, Cambridgeshire

Jilani Majestic Indian Dining, Sudbury, Suffolk

The Sundorbon, Bridport, Dorset

The Radhuni, Loanhead, Midlothian, Scotland

East 360 Restaurant, Congleton, Cheshire

International Restaurant, Bradford, West Yorkshire

Ashiana Indian & Bangladeshi Restaurant, North Muskham, Nottinghamshire

Spice House, Halton, West Yorkshire

Rim Jhim Spice, Colchester, Essex

Ruchi Indian Restaurant, Glossop, Derbyshire

Aura Indian Cuisine, Aldridge, West Midlands

Chennai Indian Cuisine, Leek, Staffordshire

Saffron Lounge, Northfield, Birmingham, West Midlands

BEST CHEF OF THE YEAR 2025

Rafique Miah, Wombourne Tandoori, Wombourne, Wolverhampton, West Midlands

Shahid Ahmed, Bombay Restaurant, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire

Matin Khan,Itihaas Restaurant, Dalkeith, Midlothian, Scotland

Naz Islam, Naz's Rasoi, Strood, Kent

Jaber Ahmed, Bombay Kitchen, Croxley Green, Hertfordshire

Shahjahan Miah, Curry Cave, Newbury, Berkshire

Muhammad Aaban, Ali's Kitchen, Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire

Lutfur Rahman, Village Spice Takeaway, Telford, Shropshire

Abdul Rahman,Taste of Nawab, Muswell Hill, London

BEST TAKEAWAY OF THE YEAR 2025

Hungry Elephant Takeaway, Caerleon, Newport/Gwent

Indian Queen Takeaway, Rugby, Warwickshire

Ali's Spice, Blythe Bridge, Staffordshire

CURRY LEGEND AWARD

Amin Ali, formerly Redfort

