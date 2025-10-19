The UK's best curry restaurants are in Kent, Leicester & Cardiff

The prestigious event, organised by Curry Life Magazine, celebrated the incredible talent, innovation, and passion that drives the multi-billion-pound British curry sector.
The UK's best curry chefs and restaurants have been crowned! Find out right now if one of the nation's most exciting, award-winning spots is near you by checking the complete list of winners below.
Guests at the awards ceremony included Stephanie Peacock, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Department for Culture, Media and Sport), MP Rushanara Ali, Mike Wood MP, Wendy Morton MP, Ben Obese-Jecty MP, Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer, and author and poet Michael Rosen who all spoke passionately about the contribution the industry makes to the UK economy and the communities it serves.
The event awarded 39 prestigious honours to the best chefs and restaurants across categories, including Best Restaurant, Best Takeaway, Best Chef, Best Newcomer, and Editor’s Choice.
The night's highest honour, the Curry Legend Award, was presented to Mr Amin Ali, the visionary former owner of The Red Fort, an institution widely regarded as one of the finest Indian restaurants in the UK.
Amin Ali's contribution is that of a pioneering entrepreneur and innovator. His legacy is defined by The Red Fort, which opened in Soho in 1983 and quickly became an establishment famous for its high-profile clientele. The restaurant was a favourite of three former Prime Ministers - Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, and Theresa May - and even hosted Apple founder Steve Jobs shortly after the launch of Apple Computer in 1984.
The longest established awards of its kind, the Curry Life Awards serve to recognise individuals and businesses that represent the very best of the UK's popular curry house scene.
Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer, the event’s headline sponsor, underscored the resilience of the sector: “In today’s climate, marked by high energy bills and workforce challenges, our restaurants have shown extraordinary creativity and community spirit... The Curry Life Awards celebrate the spirit of collaboration that defines our industry.”
Syed Belal Ahmed, Editor of Curry Life Media Group, commented: “The UK’s curry industry features some of the country's most innovative entrepreneurs... All of them have inspiring stories to tell and must be given the necessary support to grow and thrive.”
The ceremony celebrated excellence nationwide, solidifying the winners’ status as leaders in the industry.
Want to find out if the UK's newest award-winning curry house or chef is right in your area? Stop wondering and start planning your next meal. Scroll down to see the complete list of all 39 winners and finalists from the Curry Life Awards 2025.
Complete List of Curry Life Award Winners 2025
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR 2025
- The Bombay, Swanley, Kent
EDITOR’S CHOICE OF THE YEAR 2025
- Kelvedon Spice, Kelvedon, Essex
- What a Shot, Leicester, Leicestershire
- Naz's Rasoi, Rochester, Kent
- Junoon, Helsby, Cheshire
- Juboraj Rhiwbina, Rhiwbina, Cardiff
BEST RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR 2025
- Jamun Restaurant, Brighton, East Sussex
- The Bombay Restaurant, Orpington, Kent
- Rimjhim Restaurant, Winchester, Hampshire
- Rivaaz Lymington, Lymington, Hampshire
- Eastern Eye, Newton Abbot, Devon
- Alcombe Tandoori, Alcombe, Somerset
- The Queens Head Restaurant, Bretford, Warwickshire
- Kimbolton Spice, Kimbolton, Cambridgeshire
- Jilani Majestic Indian Dining, Sudbury, Suffolk
- The Sundorbon, Bridport, Dorset
- The Radhuni, Loanhead, Midlothian, Scotland
- East 360 Restaurant, Congleton, Cheshire
- International Restaurant, Bradford, West Yorkshire
- Ashiana Indian & Bangladeshi Restaurant, North Muskham, Nottinghamshire
- Spice House, Halton, West Yorkshire
- Rim Jhim Spice, Colchester, Essex
- Ruchi Indian Restaurant, Glossop, Derbyshire
- Aura Indian Cuisine, Aldridge, West Midlands
- Chennai Indian Cuisine, Leek, Staffordshire
- Saffron Lounge, Northfield, Birmingham, West Midlands
BEST CHEF OF THE YEAR 2025
- Rafique Miah, Wombourne Tandoori, Wombourne, Wolverhampton, West Midlands
- Shahid Ahmed, Bombay Restaurant, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire
- Matin Khan,Itihaas Restaurant, Dalkeith, Midlothian, Scotland
- Naz Islam, Naz's Rasoi, Strood, Kent
- Jaber Ahmed, Bombay Kitchen, Croxley Green, Hertfordshire
- Shahjahan Miah, Curry Cave, Newbury, Berkshire
- Muhammad Aaban, Ali's Kitchen, Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire
- Lutfur Rahman, Village Spice Takeaway, Telford, Shropshire
- Abdul Rahman,Taste of Nawab, Muswell Hill, London
BEST TAKEAWAY OF THE YEAR 2025
- Hungry Elephant Takeaway, Caerleon, Newport/Gwent
- Indian Queen Takeaway, Rugby, Warwickshire
- Ali's Spice, Blythe Bridge, Staffordshire
CURRY LEGEND AWARD
- Amin Ali, formerly Redfort