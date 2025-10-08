The World Avocado Organisation brings UK-focused consumer insights to Fruit Attraction

WAO

From household market reach to eating occasions: a practical map on expanding avocado demand responsibly

Over the past decade, avocado has moved from “exotic fruit” to a symbol of healthy eating across Europe, powered by its strong health profile and versatility, backed by sustained consumption growth and ongoing investment in more efficient, standards-led production.

On the occasion of Fruit Attraction, the World Avocado Organisation (WAO) is sharing a practical read of who buys avocados, and where headroom lies, in the United Kingdom. WAO has paired up with Nigel Parrott, FMCG research consultant, to analyse recent consumer and purchase studies to map target cohorts and everyday occasions that support sustainable category growth.

Over the last three years, WAO invested in the skills and the data to better understand the consumer across 11 countries (Spain, France, UK, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Netherlands, Italy, China and India), surveying nearly 500,000 consumers across Europe and now beginning to expand its research into East Asia.

These resources and insights are intended to enrich commercial discussions and guide strategies for engaging their target-market consumers, recognising that Europe is not one market but many, with distinct behaviours and cultures that open specific growth opportunities.

UK: A family-oriented fruit with clear opportunities for growth

The UK avocado market is still in its development phase. Currently, 47% of households purchase avocados at least once a year, which means that over 53% do not buy them at all. This presents a clear opportunity for growth, particularly by targeting parents aged 28 to 44 with school-aged children, as they tend to buy avocados in higher quantities compared to other consumer groups.

Unlike some other mature European markets, the growth of the avocado market in the UK relies less on increasing purchase frequency and more on attracting new buyers who, for various reasons, are not yet purchasing avocados. Parents typically shop weekly for fruits and vegetables, sourcing avocados primarily from supermarket salad sections and street markets. They are likely to be influenced by simple, family-friendly meal ideas.

In terms of consumption occasions, British people tend to enjoy avocados most often at breakfast, lunch, and as afternoon snacks. Additionally, avocados play a significant role in baby food; according to our survey, 31% of UK respondents use avocados for this purpose, with this figure rising to 42% among parents of infants. This makes young families a crucial driver for future growth in the avocado market.

In the UK, health, taste and simplicity are the top purchase drivers. Avocados are recognised as a source of ‘good fats’, minerals and lots of fibre and valued for their versatility across quick meals. However, barriers remain: regular buyers are concerned about the environmental impact, the perceived high fat content, and how to determine ripeness. Meanwhile, non-buying parents in the 28–44 age group cite dislike, cost, and not knowing how to use avocados as the main reasons for staying away. “Now that we understand the nuances within the UK when it comes to consumers we can actively communicate with them be it in local press, across their preferred social media platforms and directly in-store, our aim is to educate and inspire trial across different but easy recipe variations… and to see this superfruit incorporated more frequently into their daily diet,” comments Zac Bard, Chairman of the World Avocado Organisation.

“British people consume avocados differently compared to the rest of Europe. While in Spain or Germany avocado toast has become a cultural staple, in the UK consumption is centred around family mealtimes — breakfast, lunchboxes and baby food. That’s why our focus is on parents of school-aged children,” adds Nigel Parrott, “We can't have one solution for every country as we need to speak to different consumers in different ways. What we can unify across, though, is the need to improve the education on the ripeness of avocados. Consumers often don't buy avocados as they fear wasting the avocado if it isn't ripe when they need it. In addition, the "good fat" message about why consumers should eat avocados resonates with all Europeans.

Europe at a glance Targets differ by country, underlining why segmentation matters: Spain (35–49 yrs); UK (28–34 with children <16); Germany (25–44 with kids); Italy (young, no children); Portugal (50+); France (25–34). “A single message won’t unlock growth everywhere. The key is investing in research; we have found local relevance and understand who the buyers are, and who consumes the avocado in the home, as we find it's not always the same. Avocado fits local food culture; from breakfast habits in Spain to sweet uses in Asia. We at WAO aim to grow demand responsibly while we keep strengthening a resilient, sustainable supply,” adds Zac Bard.

“Europe isn’t one market; buying and consumption differ, from retirees in Portugal eating avocado salads to Germans choosing avocado-on-toast at breakfast. Growth means targeting the biggest age- and life-stage opportunities: convert light buyers in mature Spain and France; scale high-propensity segments in the UK, Poland, Germany and Romania; and build penetration in Italy and Portugal,” explains Nigel Parrott.

The East is the next frontier In China, a much smaller percentage of homes across this expansive country are buying avocados. Here, the priority is wealthier women aged 25–44, with consumption skewing towards snacks/lunch, in both fresh and processed formats. In India, consumption remains relatively low, with avocados being primarily consumed by wealthier and more educated households, those who can currently afford them.

Thanks to WAO’s efforts in marketing over the past two years, the avocado has gained strong acceptance as a health-bearing choice. India in particular has become a success story: through targeted campaigns and partnerships, WAO has helped move avocados from niche to a recognised health food among key consumers. This success showcases the potential of WAO’s model and provides a strong foundation for unlocking other Asian markets, especially the next one: China. The next stage of opportunity lies with 35–44-year-olds, where health remains the key purchase driver and where this fruit is being used across different dishes such as salads, sandwiches, ice cream and desserts.

“Asia is the next frontier for avocados: the opportunity is to make the fruit familiar through local cuisine, trusted quality and clear health benefits.” — Zac Bard, Chairman of WAO — “Our goal is to introduce this superfood in ways that resonate with Asia´s diverse culinary culture and health-conscious consumers. With increasing awareness among younger generations who are already familiar with avocados, we believe this is the start of a long and promising journey.

Zac Bard adds: “By working with respected nutritionists and influencers, WAO has helped reinforce the unique health benefits of avocados, such as their good fats and high fibre content that keep consumers fuller for longer and help reduce sugar spikes, a critical benefit in a market where diabetes is the number one health risk. What we’ve achieved in India shows what’s possible — and gives us the confidence to adapt and replicate that success across China and beyond.”

Avocado outlook: sustainability, supply, and resilience

From farm to fork, WAO members are investing to make growth sustainable. Precision irrigation and digital monitoring are cutting water use significantly (e.g., up to 43% reductions reported in commercial practice). As the new consumer base continues to grow across Europe and into Eastern markets, ensuring a consistent, high-quality supply all year round becomes increasingly important, especially when it comes to shifting the perception of avocados as an occasional treat to an everyday, year-round choice. The new origins from Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Tanzania and Angola to Morocco and Guatemala are helping diversify supply and improve year-round stability.

“This is about facts and nuance, building a resilient, sustainable category that serves consumers and farming communities alike,” adds Zac Bard.