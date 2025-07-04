These are the best Wetherspoons in the UK including Blackpool, Devon and Yorkshire

User (UGC) Submitted

From bank vaults to seaside rooftops, Wetherspoons pubs across the UK vary widely in character. Ranked by TripAdvisor reviewers for atmosphere, value, and charm, here's where cheap pints meet a charming ambience.

1, The Velvet Coaster, Blackpool

Located on the seafront with open air seating and funky decor indoors, The Velvet Coaster is said to offer some amazing views of Blackpool. Reviewers describe this pub as spacious, bright and modern, so if that’s your vibe, definitely give this one a go. Fun fact about the pub’s name: It is named after one of Blackpool’s most famous roller coasters! According to the official JD Wetherspoons website, “The Velvet Coaster was rebuilt, in 1933, and was known simply as Roller Coaster, until 2010. It is now named Nickleodeon Streak.”

2, The Admiral Collingwood, Ilfracombe (Devon)

Another seafront location, this pub offers amazing views from its rooftop of Ilfracombe! Reviewers describe this place as stunning, and recommend getting rooftop seating so you can take in the city views. According to the NorthDevon site, “Since opening its doors the pub has earned a well-deserved reputation for its range of well-kept ales, many of which are brewed locally.”

3, The Imperial, Exeter (Devon)

Once a grand hotel, this Wetherspoons is steeped in history. Originally built in 1810 as Elmfield House for county surveyor James Green, it later became the Imperial Hotel from 1923 to 1994. Its striking orangery was added by Dr William Buller Henderson in the late 19th century—perfect for a pint with a view. According to reviewers, this ‘Spoons location is famous for its accessibility to students, quality ales and low prices.

4, The Winter Gardens, Harrogate

Right in the centre of Harrogate, The Winter Gardens is one of the most stunning Wetherspoons pubs you’ll step into. Think soaring glass ceilings, grand staircases, and loads of natural light. Originally part of the Royal Baths complex, this spot was once a lush indoor garden where spa guests would relax to live piano music and morning orchestras—pretty fancy for what’s now your go-to place for a cheap pint! If you’re into history with your lunch, this one’s definitely worth a visit.

5, The Punch Bowl, York

Located on Stonegate, The Punch Bowl is one of York’s most historic pubs—dating back to at least 1761 (and originally a 1675 coffeehouse for the Whigs). Inside, you’ll be greeted by timber-framed beams, three preserved 17th and 18th‑century fireplaces, and a unique twist—a bell clapper from York Minster supports one of the bar’s beams. A 1930 rebuild brought the Brewers’ Tudor façade still standing today, complete with red herringbone brickwork and charming lattice windows.