These are the Top 5 country pubs for the ultimate Sunday Roast this Father’s Day

Premium Country Pub Collection’s Signature Sunday Roast is a decadent sharing experience perfect for two, (or for sneaky little hands to pinch a roastie or two), showcasing the finest cuts of meat and all the traditional, delicious trimmings for an indulgent Sunday treat – and the perfect treat to share with your dad.

Determined to help you share the love this Father’s Day, Premium Country Pub Collection has rounded up 5 of its most popular pubs from across the country, loved for their rustic decor, idyllic surroundings and premium atmosphere – you can even treat Dad to a complimentary bottle of Veuve Clicquot when you gift your dad a £100 Premium Country Pub Collection gift card*.

Showcasing the essence of a truly traditional British pub and restaurant, open the door to The Ramblers Rest and you’ll discover wood panelling, oak beams and exposed brickwork mixed with chic modern-day touches. Log fires inspire the perfect cosy, country feel while private nooks are perfect for getting the whole family together. Why not drop in after a visit to the nearby Courtyard Theatre?

A short drive north of Oxford, in the peaceful village of Lower Wolvercote, The Trout Inn is a 17th-century Grade II-listed building with a garden overlooking the River Thames. With an interior boasting bold textures and cosy corners, this pub is the perfect place to show your dad how special he is with an unforgettable backdrop in Oxfordshire

The beautiful town of Chertsey is a historic area, known for its 18th century houses, medieval tower, 12th century chancel arch and seven-arched bridge over the Thames River. The Kingfisher is equally charming with breath-taking views of the river from its country pub garden and a menu filled with seasonal delights.

The Pine Marten is located in the quaint village of Beckwithshaw, just 2 miles from the historic spa town of Harrogate. Enjoy an al fresco drink in the pub’s beer garden, or soak up the open fireplaces, marbled ceilings and art deco-inspired bar inside. If you’re looking to treat your dad to something extra special, The Pine Marten also offer a small selection of boutique hotel rooms – the perfect base to explore the nearby Royal Pump Room Museum, Valley Gardens and historic Turkish Baths.

A must-visit spot in Totteridge, The Orange Tree has a beautifully cosy atmosphere and isn’t afraid to take the spotlight with trendy patterns and colours. It’s also the perfect distance from Hampstead Heath, The Royal Air Force Museum, Kenwood House, and Alexandra Palace, so you can easily take your dad for a wonderful day out.

