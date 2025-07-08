These are the US states that eat the most ice creams and have most ice cream shops

States that eat the most ice creams based on ice cream shop density

Ice cream isn’t just a dessert in America, it’s practically a summer rite of passage. Whether you’re hitting up a roadside stand after a swim or spooning straight from a pint on the couch, Americans have a deep, enduring love for frozen treats. And with July crowned as National Ice Cream Month, what better time to dig into the numbers behind our national obsession?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To find out which states scream the loudest for ice cream, the research team at SpinBlitz analyzed Google Maps listings across the country to determine the number of ice cream shops per 100,000 residents.

Top 10 states totally obsessed with ice cream

1. Vermont (18.51 shops per 100K residents)

Vermont is far from just the home of Ben & Jerry’s. It’s the undisputed ice cream capital of the U.S. Despite its small population, the Green Mountain State tops the list, and it’s not hard to see why. Locals have long embraced homemade and artisanal dairy traditions, and tourists flock to charming creameries for small-batch scoops in picturesque settings.

2. West Virginia (18.08)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dark horse in this race, West Virginia takes second place with nearly as many shops per capita as Vermont. It may not be a headline-grabbing ice cream destination, but this ranking reveals a quiet yet passionate ice cream culture tucked into its small towns and scenic valleys.

3. Rhode Island (17.84)

The Ocean State may be tiny, but it packs a big punch when it comes to frozen treats. With a long-standing love for coffee milkshakes and frozen lemonade, Rhode Islanders clearly know their way around a dessert menu and that includes ice cream, with shops popping up throughout its coastal towns.

4. Pennsylvania (17.58)

From Amish country creameries to boardwalk soft-serve, Pennsylvania offers a wide spectrum of ice cream experiences. The state’s blend of rural farms and dense cities makes for fertile ground for both traditional and trendy ice cream parlors.

5. Wisconsin (16.44)

It’s no shock that the Dairy State made the top five. Famous for its cheese, Wisconsin also churns out plenty of premium ice cream, with a proud tradition of dairy farming feeding into a culture that embraces all things cold and creamy.

6. Illinois (16.12)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks in large part to Chicago’s booming food scene, Illinois ranks high on the list. The Windy City boasts everything from gourmet gelato to old-fashioned sundaes, helping push the state’s per capita shop count into the top tier.

7. New Mexico (15.89)

The only Southwestern representative in the top 10, New Mexico’s inclusion might come as a surprise. But with scorching summer temperatures and a growing interest in local and craft-based food scenes, it’s a perfect environment for cold indulgences.

8. Michigan (15.79)

Even snow doesn’t stop Michiganders from getting their fix. This Great Lakes state proves that ice cream isn't just for hot climates. Its lakeside towns and nostalgia-driven diners keep the scoops flowing all year long.

9. New Hampshire (15.54)

Just like its New England neighbors, New Hampshire has embraced the charm of independent ice cream parlors and seasonal roadside stops, making it a strong performer in shop density despite its cooler weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its iconic delis, dessert shops, and food trucks, New York rounds out the top 10. The state’s urban density, especially in New York City, makes ice cream easily accessible, and tourists certainly help keep the demand high.

Which states could use more scoops?

On the flip side, a few states don’t seem to be indulging as heavily. Missouri, at the bottom of the list, has just 7.36 ice cream shops per 100,000 residents, making it the least ice cream-dense state in the country. Other low-ranking states include Maryland (8.09), South Carolina (8.13), Alabama (8.17), Washington (8.18), Kentucky (8.36), and Colorado (8.46).

The full list of states that are the most and least ice cream obsessed:

Rank State Ice cream shops per 100K residents 1 Vermont 18.51 2 West Virginia 18.08 3 Rhode Island 17.84 4 Pennsylvania 17.58 5 Wisconsin 16.44 6 Illinois 16.12 7 New Mexico 15.89 8 Michigan 15.79 9 New Hampshire 15.54 10 New York 15.35 11 Massachusetts 14.99 12 North Dakota 14.92 13 Ohio 14.90 14 Maine 14.89 15 Nebraska 14.83 16 Alaska 14.79 17 Indiana 14.78 18 Idaho 14.27 19 Delaware 14.05 20 Montana 14.00 21 South Dakota 13.96 22 Hawaii 13.78 23 Florida 13.67 24 New Jersey 13.61 25 Wyoming 13.56 26 Mississippi 13.25 27 Iowa 13.02 28 North Carolina 12.58 29 Texas 12.40 30 Arkansas 12.23 31 California 12.10 32 Arizona 12.09 33 Kansas 11.71 34 Connecticut 11.60 35 Virginia 11.25 36 Oklahoma 10.66 37 Nevada 10.54 38 Utah 10.38 39 Minnesota 10.37 40 Oregon 10.37 41 Tennessee 10.26 42 Louisiana 10.20 43 Georgia 10.00 44 Colorado 9.98 45 Kentucky 9.73 46 Washington 9.43 47 Alabama 9.23 48 South Carolina 8.80 49 Maryland 8.56 50 Missouri 8.44