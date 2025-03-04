These common meals could be making you sad - and the ones that will boost your happiness

Pizza slices in the garden

A new study of Britons, alongside top UK nutritionists, has revealed the foods which may feel great on the tongue, but ultimately put us into a slump, with PIZZA emerging as the unhappiest food.

A resounding 46 percent of those who took part in the study, said the cheesy, dough-based meal, made them feel “bad” after eating it, with fish and chips (42 percent) and burgers and fries (32 percent) also coming high in the list of dopamine depleting eats.

According to Lily Soutter, Nutritionist BSc MSc ANutr, who worked on the study, these meals are typically popular as they are highly palatable, activating initial reward centres in the brain – however their effects are short lived.

Lily explains that “these typically beige meals often come in large portion sizes and are high in fat, refined carbohydrates and salt, which may lead to the common post-meal slump and uncomfortable bloating. They also lack the same brain-friendly nutrients and fibre found in wholefoods.”

According to the research from supplement brand, Garden of Life, the HAPPIEST meals contain foods which naturally boost our mood and keep us feeling happy and satisfied for hours after we eat them, such as grilled chicken with crunchy cabbage and hummus in a wholemeal pitta, or steamed salmon with roasted vegetables and herbed potatoes.

Meanwhile, other unhappy dishes that Brits find it hard to turn down are bacon sandwiches (19 percent), spaghetti Bolognese (18 percent), apple crumble and custard (18 percent), lasagne (17 percent) and sausage and mash (15 percent).

It’s no surprise that 85 percent are left feeling bloated for an average of 47 minutes after eating their favourite meals, with three quarters (74 percent) admitting that they are more likely to feel uncomfortable instead of happy once they’ve put down their knife and fork.

Despite often picking the wrong foods, three quarters (75 percent) agree that they give them an initial mood boost, with half (50 percent) admitting that food of the first things they turn to when feeling down.

Yet six in ten (59 percent) confess that they feel more miserable than they did before once they’ve finished eating.

With Brits often opting for less nourishing snacks, Lily suggests trying alternative foods such as bananas, live yoghurt, potato, almonds and dark chocolate to help feel your best – inside and out.

“Nutrition plays a powerful role in emotional wellbeing. Simple swaps – like adopting a Mediterranean diet alongside managing our stress and improving sleep – can have a profound impact on improving our mood.”

“Other ways to support your emotional wellbeing through diet and lifestyle include incorporating more gut-friendly foods, staying hydrated, practicing mindful eating and embracing the power of supplements.

“Research shows that almost half (46 percent) of people don’t currently take probiotics, even though a quarter (24 percent) are considering it. A balanced lifestyle is built on multiple factors, all of which contribute to emotional wellbeing.”

The research also shows that eating healthy dishes is even harder during the colder months with half (50 percent) admitting that cold weather makes them crave stodge.

Zoe Cooper, Innovation Manager at Garden of Life, added: “Our research shows that mood significantly impacts eating habits, with lasting effects on both body and mind. Stress and poor sleep are key factors, making it essential to support emotional wellbeing through mindful eating, gut-friendly foods, stress management, hydration, and regular exercise.”

THE TOP TWENTY “UNHAPPIEST” MEALS, ACCORDING TO THE STUDY

Pizza - 46% (of Britons say this tastes good, but makes them feel bad afterwards)

Fish and chips - 42%

Burger and chips - 32%

Fried chicken and chips - 25%

Steak and chips - 22%

A full English - 22%

Cheesecake - 22%

Doner Kebab - 21%

Chicken Tikka Masala - 20%

Bacon sandwich - 19%

Spaghetti Bolognese - 18%

Apple crumble and custard - 18%

Lasagne - 17%

Sausage and mash - 15%

Grilled cheese sandwich - 14%

Mac and cheese - 14%

Baked potato with cheese and baked beans - 14%

Chicken nuggets - 14%

Sticky toffee pudding - 13%

THE TOP TEN TRUE HAPPY MEALS, ACCORDING TO NUTRITIONIST LILY SOUTTER

Grilled chicken with crunchy cabbage, hummus in wholemeal pitta

Steamed salmon with roasted vegetables and herbed potatoes

Mediterranean egg shakshuka with wholegrain toast

Banana dipped in almond butter

Live yoghurt with berries and milled flaxseeds

Baked potato topped with lean chilli mince

Handful of almonds with dried apricots

Lentil moussaka with greens

Tofu and bell pepper kebabs with wholegrain couscous

Dark chocolate covered strawberries

LILY SOUTTER’S TOP TIPS ON SUPPORTING EMOTIONAL WELLBEING THROUGH DIET AND LIFESTYLE:

1. Prioritise Wholefoods – Choose nutrient-dense foods over highly processed options to sustain energy and mood stability.

2. Incorporate Gut-Friendly Foods – Include fermented foods like kefir, kimchi and live yoghurt to support gut health.

3. Manage stress levels – Chronic stress can disrupt digestion and energy levels. Find ways to relax such as yoga, mindfulness or enjoying your favourite hobby.

4. Stay Hydrated – Even mild dehydration can affect focus and energy. Aim to drink 6-8 cups or glasses of fluid per day.

5. Mindful Eating – Take time to enjoy meals without distractions. When you slow down, you digest better, feel more satisfied, and enjoy the taste of your food.

6. Power of Supplements – Consider taking a microbiome supplement such as Garden of Life to support a balanced lifestyle.