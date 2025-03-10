This is the most popular pizza in the UK and how to make the perfect one

Peperoni Pizza being served from plate.

New research has identified the UK’s most popular pizza based on online searches, with an expert offering their top tips for making the perfect one.

Lucia, which conducted the research, compiled a list of the most frequently featured pizza types from popular rankings before analysing Google search data to determine the most searched-for pizza variety.

Unsurprisingly, Pepperoni topped the UK’s top 10 list as the most popular pizza, receiving an average of 79,540 monthly searches in 2024. Margherita ranked second (70,120), while Farmhouse - a pizza typically topped with ham and vegetables, came third with 33,930 searches.

In the middle of the rankings, BBQ Chicken placed fourth with 31,330 searches, followed by Vegetable Pizza in fifth with 17,770 searches. Supreme ranked sixth at 16,190, while White Pizza came seventh with an average of 15,960 monthly searches.

The often-debated pizza, Hawaiian Pizza, known for its pineapple topping, made it into the top 10 with 15,950 searches – just behind White Pizza at eighth place. Coming in at the bottom of the top 10 was Meat Feast at ninth (10,280), and the popular Italian pizza Quattro Formaggi in tenth place with 6,760 searches.

The global rankings differed significantly from the UK’s. While Pepperoni and Margherita remained in the top two, Farmhouse did not make the top 10, suggesting its popularity is unique to the UK.

Although controversial, Hawaiian made it into the top four. Other additions included Taco Pizza which came in at sixth place, Buffalo Chicken that ranked at number nine and Capricciosa placed tenth.

Ioannis Bouloukos, an expert from Lucia, has shared their top tips on how to make the perfect pizza.

"When it comes to making the perfect pizza, great dough is key. Use high-protein flour, let your dough rest for at least 24 hours, and stretch it by hand instead of using a rolling pin for the best texture."

“Moving onto the pizza sauce, it is important to remember that less is more. A simple blend of San Marzano tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, and salt is all you need. Avoid overloading your pizza with sauce as it can make the crust soggy.

"Next, the right cheese blend makes all the difference. Fresh mozzarella is essential for classic pizzas, but don’t be afraid to mix cheeses for added depth. A blend of mozzarella and parmesan creates a rich, balanced flavour.

"When you are at the stage of adding toppings, it's easy to go overboard. Keep them simple and evenly distributed so that every slice tastes great. If using fresh vegetables, pat them dry beforehand to prevent excess moisture from making the pizza soggy.

“When cooking, remember that the hotter the oven, the better the crust. If you’re cooking at home, preheat your oven to its highest setting—usually around 250°C—and bake your pizza on a hot pizza stone or steel for the perfect crispy base.

“Finally, some of the best flavours develop after baking. A drizzle of olive oil, a sprinkle of basil, or a dusting of parmesan can elevate your pizza to the next level.”