This is why football fans keep missing goals at home

Deliveroo is putting a stop to football fans’ missed goal mishaps with the launch of its new match day MVP, the all-new ‘Score Back Scheme’.

The delivery company created it in response to new research revealing just how often viewers miss crucial goals while watching at home and why.

From answering the door to popping to the loo, life’s little distractions are costing fans key football moments, but now Deliveroo’s stepping in to help them claim something back.

The scheme arrives just in time for the summer of women’s football, rewarding £30 in Deliveroo credit to fans who accidentally miss a back of the net moment because their order is delivered at the exact same time (or within a minute either side of the goal)*.

Launching from 13th to 27th July during professional women’s football matches broadcast on UK national television, the initiative gives unlucky fans a reason to cheer even if they’ve looked away at the wrong moment.

The scheme follows a nationwide Deliveroo-commissioned survey that reveals a staggering 92% of football fans have missed a goal while watching from home. And the reasons? Annoyingly relatable.

Over half (52%) said they were in the toilet at the time, a third (33%) were raiding the fridge, while 27% had ducked out to make a brew, turning their backs to the TV (19%), texting mates about the match (16%) or explaining the off-side rule to a pal. Perhaps most on-brand for Deliveroo, 21% said they missed a goal because they were at the door receiving a delivery.

The Score Back scheme is guaranteed to be popular with gutted fans who’ve missed a goal, offering a perfect way to distract their pals and shift focus elsewhere.

The new research also reveals that nearly half of football fans (45%) admit they’ve pretended to friends or family that they’d seen a goal when they hadn’t, with over a third (34%) opting to watch replays of the missed goal in secret to avoid any awkwardness with friends and family. The most popular covert goal viewing locations include the toilet (38%), while getting something from the fridge (24%), hiding at the top of the stairs (18%), in the garden (17%) or whilst ‘checking’ that the car is locked (10%).

That’s why Deliveroo has created the Score Back Scheme to provide a silver lining for football fans to turn accidental misses into credit that can turn into food.

Fans who place a qualifying order worth £30 or more during a televised women’s football match this summer, and receive their delivery one minute before or after a goal is scored, can direct message Deliveroo’s UK’s Instagram account within 48 hours to submit a claim. If verified, they’ll receive £30 Deliveroo credit by 11 August 2025, valid for use for three months.

Arabella Jenkins, a spokesperson from Deliveroo, said: "We know the beautiful game can throw up some truly unpredictable moments, and sometimes those moments could coincide with the arrival of your Deliveroo. So if you’re caught off-guard by a goal while accepting your delivery of match day essentials, we’re changing the rules of the game to turn unlucky moments into a tasty win with our all-new ‘Score Back Scheme’.”

With a huge summer of sport underway, Deliveroo is on hand to help make game day moments even better for Brits, allowing them to order from a selection of match day essentials such as crisps and dips, pizza for sharing and cold drinks conveniently delivered direct to doors, without having to leave the house, so fans can stay tuned into the sporting action.

The ‘Score Back Scheme’ will launch from 13th to 27th July. Customers must place a restaurant or grocery order of over £30 (excluding delivery or service fees). The Deliveroo order must be delivered 1 minute before or after a goal is scored by a professional women's football team broadcast on national UK TV for a claim to be eligible. Orders with 18+ restricted items are not eligible. Subject to geographical location and availability. UK customers only.