Video shows diners fleeing a Toby Carvery after the ceiling collapsed on top of them.

The shocking moment the ceiling of a Toby Carvery crashed down on restaurant goers, has been captured on video. Two people were taken to hospital following the incident on Sunday (September 28).

A couple who had been enjoying a roast dinner, were caught up in the chaos after hearing a “huge bang” and witnessing a child being hit by falling plaster. Brandan Price-Davis, 26, who was eating out with his girlfriend at the Toby Carvery in Brockworth, Gloucester, described what happened in the aftermath.

Railway engineer Brandon, who works in Brockworth, said: "Luckily we weren't hit by anything, but I saw a little girl at the table next to us get hit in the head by some plaster. You can even hear her crying in the video."

Brandan had sat down with his roast, but within 10 minutes he was among diners scrambling to leave the restaurant, which quickly became engulfed in dust. Brandan said: "I just remember hearing this huge bang and suddenly everything was a mess.

"We just tried to get outside as soon as possible, because there was dust everywhere. But I couldn't see any staff around. We'd only just sat down with our food, so we hadn't paid for anything but our drinks.

"After a bit of waiting, we decided it wasn't worth sticking around, so we just went home and got some McDonalds on the way. That's when we saw the fire engines and ambulances driving to the carvery."

South Western Ambulance Service said it took two patients to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. The video shows diners fleeing as dust fills the room and large chunks of the ceiling scatter to the floor. Children can also be heard screaming "I'm scared, what happened?".

A spokesperson for Toby Carvery, said: "We can confirm that a small section of our Brockworth restaurant has been affected by damage to the ceiling. Whilst we were grateful to hear from the emergency services the incident did not cause harm to any guests, we apologise to all guests impacted and our care team will be contacting them directly over the coming days.

"As a precaution we immediately evacuated the restaurant and called on the support of the emergency services to assess the building and guests who were dining in the vicinity. Following this assessment the building has been confirmed as being safe to use and our maintenance contractors will be on site imminently to carry out repairs."