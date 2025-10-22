Top food brand shines light on unsung community heroes this Black History Month

Original Flava Brothers teamed up with Grace Foods UK to run a nationwide competition to seek out everyday heroes

This Black History Month, Grace Foods UK, the number one supplier of Caribbean food and drink, is celebrating its iconic legacy by teaming up with the award-winning chefs, Craig and Shaun McAnuff, the Original Flava Brothers, to turn the spotlight on community heroes.

The collaboration is part of Grace’s global Good Move campaign, driven from its headquarters in Jamaica, which continues to celebrate the brand’s 103-year legacy of connecting with communities worldwide. The campaign champions everyday heroes who go above and beyond to support others – whether that be a community cook, an inspiring local teacher, a motivating leader or a mental health advocate – and reflects the enduring spirit that has kept Grace relevant for more than a century through its ongoing commitment to community and culture.

London-based brothers Shaun and Craig McAnuff have built a devoted following for their authentic, relatable approach to Caribbean cooking. From viral TikTok videos to bestselling cookbooks and BBC appearances, they’ve helped a new generation embrace the flavours and stories of the Caribbean kitchen.

Last month, Grace Foods UK and the Original Flava Brothers ran a nationwide competition to ask their followers to nominate people they know who put the community at the heart of everything they do – “everyday heroes, the true Good Movers” – to be in with a chance to win a place at an Original Flava Brothers masterclass.

Shaun and Craig visited two of the winners, Charlene and Stephanie who, run the Helping Hands Collective in south London to tell them that they had won places at the masterclass this month.

The Helping Hands Collective is a community pantry that supports families by ensuring they have access to affordable, healthy food. Charlene and Stephanie also put on well-being workshops to help members of the community who are experiencing social isolation, and mental health challenges.

Black History Month is a time to reflect on the immense contributions of everyday heroes, who are true pillars of our communities, going above and beyond to ensure that every member of their neighbourhood is looked after,” said Kimberley Lue Lim, Head of Marketing at Grace Foods UK.

“Lack of access to affordable, nutritious food is often what inspires these heroes to step up and support those around them, and this year we wanted to celebrate their incredible efforts. Caribbean food has always been about more than just flavour – it’s about bringing warmth, comfort and cheer to those we’re celebrating. As we also mark National Jerk Day globally at the end of this month, it feels the perfect moment to honour both the food and the people who embody its vibrant spirit. And who better to do this with than Shaun and Craig, whose passion for sharing Caribbean recipes and stories continues to bring communities together.”

Meanwhile, Grace Foods UK and its parent company GraceKennedy have opened up applications for the 2026 GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Summer Internship Programme, which is designed to reconnect second and third-generation Jamaicans between the ages of 18 and 25 living in the UK to their Jamaican heritage. The successful UK candidate will join other students from Canada and the US for a six-week professional and cultural internship in Jamaica next summer.

For more information and application details for the 2026 programme, visit www.bit.ly/GKBirthright or email [email protected] with any enquiries. The deadline for applications closes on 30 November.