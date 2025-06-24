Two Beacons Vineyard opens up Vineyard Tours for English Wine Week

Two Beacons Vineyard opens up new tours.

Two Beacons Vineyard, established in 2018 and winner of a 2024 WineGB Best Newcomer Trophy, has opened up to welcome visitors with new Vineyard Tours for English Wine Week – as two of its wines are awarded Bronze medals at the recent Decanter World Wine Awards, 2025.

English Wine Week runs this week until Sunday, June 29th and to celebrate, family-owned Two Beacons Vineyard is hosting intimate tours for wine lovers. Run daily until Friday 27th June, the Vineyard Tours will host a maximum of 10 guests for each tour, priced at £15 per person, including a tour and taster of a selection of wines. Each tour begins at 12:30 and lasts for 90 minutes, comprising of a relaxed walk through our vineyard accompanied by conversations about wine, vines and nature.

Enjoy meeting the team behind the award-winning wines and try some of the fruits of their labour. Wellies are essential, and dogs are welcome!

The vineyard is located between its namesakes, the Herefordshire and Worcestershire Beacons where the team harvests the grapes by hand.

The award-winning wines include 2023 WineGB West Bronze Medal - Two Beacons Vineyard 2022 Sparkling Rosé Pinot Noir, Two Beacons Vineyard, 2023 Bacchus, winner of a 2023 WineGB West Silver Medal, and Two Beacons Vineyard, 2023 Pinot Noir Précoce - winner of a WineGB West Silver Medal – as well as the Wine GB West Gold Medal winning 2021 Pinot Noir Précoce.

Ceri Phipps, founder of Two Beacons Vineyard, comments; “English Wine Week is a fantastic celebration of local and regional wines – the quality is exceptional and we are proud to welcome guests to our beautiful vineyard.

“We want to share our wines with the wider community and visitors to the area – what could be better than trying the wines in the setting in which they were harvested and grown.” he said.

Vineyard tours are taking place at 12:30pm from 23rd to 27th June at Dairy Yard, Mathon Road, Colwall, WR13 6EP. To book, visit twobeaconsvineyard.com/products/vineyard-tour, or try our wines at our Two Beacons Vineyard Tasting Room in the heart of Great Malvern.