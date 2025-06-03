Two thirds of Brits concerned over chemicals in food

Tell us your news

According to a new study, two-thirds (67%) of Brits are concerned about ingesting harmful chemicals from food and drink that has been packaged in plastic.

As concerns over dangerous packaging grow, nearly three-quarters (73%) of Brits are urging the Government to take action by introducing policies that encourage companies to use glass instead of plastic for food and drink packaging.

An astonishing 76% of Brits are now demanding “microplastic-free” labels on products to help them clearly identify what they’re putting into their bodies.

The call for action comes as 80% of Brits say they care about the type of packaging their food and drink comes in. Despite concerns and calls to move away from chemical-filled packaging, the research also revealed 50% of parents are willing to feed their children food packaged in plastic, potentially impacting long-term health of future generations.

Sean Murphy, Managing Director at Encirc, said: "This is a clear wake-up call for the packaging industry. People want safety, sustainability and quality. Being chemically inert and infinitely recyclable, glass delivers all three - and the public is asking for a change to how their food and drink is packaged. We need joined-up action between government and industry to meet that demand."

Further research revealed taste is also part of the picture. Respondents were seven times more likely to prefer the taste of drinks when packaged in glass than plastic or cans, a belief that’s reinforced by science. Glass’s inert nature means it does not leach chemicals, distort flavour or react with what’s inside; it preserves the contents as they are meant to be enjoyed.