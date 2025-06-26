UK Supermarket announces exciting new sandwich

The Strawberry & Creme sandwich

M&S have left customers both excited and curious after announcing the new Strawberry’s and Cream Sandwich.

The limited edition Red Diamon Strawberry & Creme Sandwich is a desert sandwich launched in a bid to get the British people into “sweet sandwiches.”

Inspired by Japanese ‘sweet sandos,’ they have been released just in time for Wimbledon. The tennis tournament has a long standing tradition of serving strawberries and cream during the tournament.

This comes after the news that the price of a portion of strawberries at Wimbledon will rise by 25p this year. The price was previously frozen at £2.50 a portion since 2010. This is set to bring in an extra £28,000.

‘Sweet sandos,” or fruit sandwiches, are sweet sandwiches sold in Japanese convenience stores. The food style is becoming increasingly popular in Britain.

M&S said: “Inspired by the Japanese sweet sandos, our new limited-edition Strawberries & Creme Sandwich is NOT to be missed this summer.

“Filled with our sweet and juicy British Red Diamond Strawberries with a thick layer of whipped cream cheese on a sweetened bread, it may look like a dessert but you’ll find this exclusive treat at home with the rest of our sandwiches.”

Users on social media have reacted positively to the announcement of the sandwich with one user saying: “OMG this looks amazing.”

Another used commented: “In Japan these are the best sandwich on a hot day!”

M&S started selling freshly made sandwiches in the 1920s, and since then have sold almost four billion sandwiches.

They have described the sandwich as ideal for “alfresco lunches, after tea at home, summer picnics, courtside snack breaks or a sweet afternoon pick me up.”

Priced at £2.80, it can be found on the shelves in M&S stores now.

Earlier this year it was announced that the Uks strawberry season was off to a great start.

The combination off warm days and cool nights is known to make strawberries sweeter as the cooler temperatures give them time to rest and put the energy they have gained throughout the day into producing more natural sugars.