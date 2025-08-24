Watch Callum’s video review of the UK's cheapest Michelin star restaurant.

A man who tried the UK's cheapest Michelin star restaurant in Buckinghamshire says he would "100% recommend it to anyone”.

Callum Ryan, 24, paid £22.50 for a set three course meal at The Coach in Marlow.

He opted for a heritage burrata tomato salad to start, a smoked chicken mac and cheese for main, and a lemon posset for dessert.

Callum says The Coach had a “lovely charm” and the staff were “attentive”

Callum, from Wandsworth in London, said: “I honestly wasn’t sure what to expect, but I left feeling really impressed.

"I thought there was absolutely no way you could get three courses for £22.50.

Callum Ryan at The Coach in Marlow, Buckinghamshire. | Callum Ryan / SWNS

“With the prices being so low, I expected smaller portions. But I wasn't disappointed at all.

“It was the perfect size and it filled me up just as much as a normal lunch would.”

Callum visited the restaurant on August 8 and said it had a lovely charm.

He said: “The staff were attentive and welcoming from the start.

"That really made the experience for me."

Callum Ryan at The Coach in Marlow, Buckinghamshire. | Callum Ryan / SWNS

Callum began with a tomato salad and said the burrata was "unreal".

He said: “It’s not normally cheap to get anything with burrata, let alone a three-course meal for £22.50."

The experience has changed Callum’s view of Michelin-star dining.

He said: “I feel that Michelin star restaurants have that reputation of being very prestigious and more for wealthier customers.

“But if you find yourself a good set menu deal like this one, it really is worth the experience.

“I am now keen to try other Michelin star restaurants around the UK and see how they compare.

“I would 100% recommend it to anyone."

Three course set menu - £22.50

Coke - £3.50

Total spend: £26